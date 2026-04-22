Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan invoked Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's vision on Civil Services Day, highlighting the core values of integrity, neutrality, and service. He linked Patel's ideals to PM Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' vision for 2047.

Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan invoked the vision of former Deputy Chief Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel while addressing the 18th Civil Services Day on Tuesday, underscoring that the core values of integrity, political neutrality and service to the nation remain the foundation of India's administrative framework.

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Patel's Vision: Integrity and Courage

Highlighting Sardar Patel's address to the first batch of civil servants in 1947, Somanathan said, "The days when the service could be masters are over, and the officers must be guided by a real spirit of service." He emphasised that civil servants must remain non-partisan and uphold the highest standards of integrity in public service. "A civil servant cannot afford to and must not take part in politics, nor must he involve himself in communal wrangles," he quoted, reiterating Patel's warning against compromising the dignity of public service.

Somanathan also referred to Patel's emphasis on fearless and frank advice within governance, noting the importance of administrative courage. Recalling remarks made in the Constituent Assembly, he said civil servants must have the independence to express their views without fear or favour. "If you do not give your honest opinion for fear that it will displease your minister, please then you had better go," Patel had stated, underlining the importance of administrative courage and accountability.

From Enduring Ethos to 'Viksit Bharat'

The Cabinet Secretary noted that despite challenges over time, the ethos envisioned by Patel has endured, with civil services playing a crucial role in maintaining India's unity, integrity, and democratic fabric. From ensuring law and order to conducting free and fair elections, managing public finances, and delivering essential services, civil servants continue to form the backbone of governance at all levels.

Linking Patel's ideals with contemporary governance, Somanathan referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a "Viksit Bharat" by 2047. He stressed the need for citizen-centric governance, saying development must reach the last mile. He echoed the Prime Minister's call for empathy and responsiveness, urging officers to prioritise integrity over convenience and service over status. "The theme of this year's Civil Services Day - 'Viksit Bharat: Citizen-Centric Governance and Development at the Last Mile'- reflects our commitment to inclusive growth and ensuring that no citizen is left behind," he said.

The event, held at Vigyan Bhawan, was attended by former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, along with senior officials, and other civil servants from across the country participating both physically and virtually.