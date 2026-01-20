The CISF is launching the 'Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon 2026' on Jan 28 to promote coastal security and national unity. The 6,500 km event features 150 cyclists, 50% women, covering nine states and concluding in Kerala on Feb 22.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will roll out the second edition of its ambitious 'Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon 2026' from January 28, aiming to strengthen coastal security awareness while promoting fitness, discipline and national unity.

Cyclothon Routes and Participation

Speaking on the sidelines of preparations in Goa, N Prakash Reddy, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Airport Sector, Western Zone, said the cyclothon will see strong participation from women personnel across both coasts. "There will be 65 female personnel covering both the West and East coasts, starting on 28th January. The West Coast leg will begin at Lakhpat Fort in Gujarat, covering Gujarat, Daman and Diu, Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka, and will culminate in Kerala on 21st February with the final event," Reddy said.

He added that the East Coast journey will start from Haldia in West Bengal, pass through Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, and also conclude in Kerala, with both routes converging in Kochi.

Official Launch and Mega Events

The pan-India cyclothon, spanning nearly 6,500 kilometres over 25 days, will pass through nine coastal states and feature 10 mega events along the route. A total of 150 cyclists, with 50 per cent women participants, will take part. The event will be formally flagged off on January 28 from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Delhi, by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, in the presence of CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan.

Highlighting Goa's role in the initiative, Reddy said, "A mega event is scheduled in Goa on 15th February at Chicalim Panchayat. We encourage large crowds to come together, support the cyclists and attend the mega event."

Objective: Fostering Vigilance and National Unity

The cyclothon, being organised from January 28 to February 22, 2026, is being held to commemorate 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. It is designed as a large-scale outreach programme to engage coastal communities, youth, fishermen and students on issues of maritime security, vigilance and active citizenship.

CISF officials said the initiative aims to sensitise coastal residents, particularly fishermen, to act as "Tat Praharis" or frontline sentinels by remaining alert to suspicious activities along the shoreline and at sea.

The Strategic and Economic Importance of Coastal Regions

Addressing a recent conference, CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan underlined the strategic importance of India's coastline, noting that nearly 18 per cent of the population lives in coastal districts, while around 95 per cent of India's trade by volume and 70 per cent by value moves through the maritime domain.

Officials also highlighted the role of the Blue Economy, which contributes about four per cent to India's GDP and supports millions of livelihoods through fisheries, ports, shipping and coastal tourism. (ANI)