A fire broke out at Chakravarti Eye Hospital in Lucknow's Gosainganj. Firefighters were dispatched immediately and brought the blaze under control. The fire originated in a ground-floor room, and no casualties were reported in the incident.

Panic ensued following a fire at Chakravarti Eye Hospital, located at Shivlar Crossing in Gosainganj. The Gosainganj fire station control room received a report of the fire at 3:27 PM, following which an MFE unit from the Fire Department was immediately dispatched to the scene.

Fire Controlled Swiftly, No Casualties

Fire personnel arrived at the location and commenced firefighting operations. The fire had broken out in a room situated on the ground floor of the hospital. Thanks to the swift action taken by the fire personnel, the fire was completely brought under control within a short time.

According to the Fire Department, there were no casualties in the incident. Preliminary investigations suggest that a short circuit was the likely cause of the fire. (ANI)