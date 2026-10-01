BRS leader KT Rama Rao met a South Korean delegation, discussing tech and industry collaboration. He cited Telangana's skilled talent and progressive policies. KTR also assured farmers losing land to the Bullet Train Project of getting their titles back.

KTR Pitches for Telangana-South Korea Collaboration

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday met South Korean President's Advisor Youngtae Cho and a delegation from Seoul National University at Telangana Bhavan.

During the meeting, KTR highlighted the opportunities for greater collaboration between Telangana and South Korea in technology, industry and innovation. “Korea’s transformation into a global knowledge and technology powerhouse has always inspired me,” KTR said. “Telangana offers immense opportunities for Korean companies, citing the state's skilled talent, progressive policies and strong ecosystem,” he further added,

KTR also said that during the BRS government, Telangana welcomed leading Korean companies, including Youngone Corporation and Hyundai. He further highlighted India's demographic dividend as a unique opportunity to build for the world and create a large market for global businesses. KTR further said, “He looked forward to stronger Telangana-Korea collaboration in technology, industry and innovation.”

BRS Promises Justice for Farmers

Earlier, on Monday, BRS working president KTR Rama Rao met with farmers who are allegedly losing land for the Bullet Train Project in Bahadurpally, Shamshabad.

Speaking at the event, he promised the farmers that when the party returns to power, their "pattas" (land titles) will be returned. KTR said, "We have no objection to the bullet train; it will come when it's supposed to, but we won't stay quiet about the real estate scam being done in its name. I give you a firm promise on behalf of our party: after a year and a half, KCR will return with your blessings and will give you your pattas, and after holding a meeting with all our farmer brothers, Karthik Reddy will give you your pattas as your MLA. Karthik Reddy went to the High Court to bring you justice, and through his efforts, you will get your pattas back." (ANI)