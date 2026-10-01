Political tensions have risen in Keralam after Youth Congress and SFI-DYFI workers clashed in Thiruvananthapuram. Congress and CPI(M) leaders are blaming each other for the violence, which erupted during a protest against the CEC.

Political tensions escalated in Keralam on Thursday as Congress and CPI(M) leaders traded allegations over a clash between Youth Congress and SFI-DYFI workers in Thiruvananthapuram, with both sides blaming each other for the violence and subsequent protests. A day earlier, Youth Congress and SFI activists clashed near the University Hostel in the Palayam area during a Youth Congress protest march demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Minister blames Opposition

Kerelam Minister K Muraleedharan blamed the Opposition leadership for the Thiruvananthapuram incident. He alleged that there was an attempt to disturb the law and order situation in the state. Speaking to ANI, Muraleedharan said, "The Opposition leadership is responsible for that incident because the fight between Youth Congress and Yuva Morcha in CPM's hearing is that they were isolated from Kerala politics. Only that reason is the externalised fight between CPM and Congress... He is the person behind the incident. So he is responsible for yesterday's incident... They want to sabotage the law and order situation in Kerala. But strong action will be taken by the Kerala government. No doubt about that."

DYFI alleges Youth Congress initiated violence

DYFI Kerala State Secretary M Vijin, meanwhile, alleged that Youth Congress workers had initiated the previous day's violence and said his organisation would respond to attacks on SFI activists. "The previous day's violence was initiated by Youth Congress workers, and we warned that DYFI would respond strongly if attacks on SFI activists continue. O.J. Janish and Shafi were among those who led the violence. If the intention is to physically attack activists, DYFI is prepared to confront such actions on the streets. DYFI would stand as a protector of SFI activists and would not remain silent in the face of attacks against the student organisation," Vijin said.

CPI(M) questions police response

CPI(M) leader KN Balagopal questioned the police response to protests following a power cut at the University College hostel. "The students at the University College hostel started shouting slogans when the power cut occurred. The situation has reached a point where even the word ‘power cut’ cannot be used in Kerala without facing consequences. Today, even shouting or protesting is being treated as an offence. If this power is being used against us today, tomorrow the same authority will be used against every ordinary person," Balagopal said.

'Conspiracy to divert attention': CPI(M)

CPI(M) leader MB Rajesh alleged that the incident was an attempt to divert attention from the power cut and the deletion of a video against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He further criticised the protest against the Election Commission being held in Keralam instead of Delhi. "It is a conspiracy to divert public attention from the power cut and the deletion of the video against Amit Shah. [It is] a sly tactic by a government on the back foot... If the burning torch flares up over you, we will not be responsible," Rajesh said.

"The protest against the Election Commission should be conducted by the MP in Delhi. Instead of fleeing from there, conducting a protest here is not what should be done. Those who threw the burning torch should extinguish it themselves," he added.

Tensions escalate to Kannur

Meanwhile, today, tensions escalated in Kannur during an SFI protest march to the Kannur University headquarters. Police deployed water cannons to disperse activists after they breached barricades. (ANI)