The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Thursday said rescue operations are being carried out in close coordination with local authorities and emergency services at the spot of the plane crash incident in Ahmedabad, in which London-bound Air India Flight 171 was involved in a tragic accident.

In a post on X, CISF said all emergency protocols were immediately activated and rushed to the site upon receiving the information.

"CISF Rescue Operations Underway at AI 171 Crash Site, Ahmedabad. Following the tragic crash of the London-bound Air India flight AI 171 near Ahmedabad Airport, CISF personnel immediately activated emergency protocols and rushed to the site. Rescue operations are being carried out in close coordination with local authorities and emergency services," CISF posted on X.

The paramilitary force, which plays a crucial role in aviation security, also expressed solidarity over the incident.

"CISF stands in solidarity with the victims and their families in this hour of grief," they added.

The Air India plane from Ahmedabad to London with 242 passengers crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport early today.

According to Air India, “Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off. The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hours, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. ”

PM Modi takes stock of the situation

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu and Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday and took stock of the crash incident in Ahmedabad involving an Air India flight bound for London, according to sources.

The Civil Aviation Minister informed the Prime Minister that he is rushing to Ahmedabad to oversee rescue and relief operations on the ground, the Civil Aviation Ministry said.

In this regard, the Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airports spokesperson said, " Flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London, Gatwick, earlier today, was involved in a crash shortly after takeoff, outside the airport. As a result, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, is currently not operational. All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice. Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates before proceeding to the airport.

"We request your cooperation and patience as authorities manage this evolving situation. Further updates will be provided as soon as available," airport authorities said.