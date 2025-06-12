An Air India Dreamliner crashed minutes after takeoff from Ahmedabad, hitting a residential area. Rescue teams are on-site, and CM Bhupendra Patel is monitoring relief. All flight operations at the airport are suspended.

An Air India Dreamliner aircraft, operating flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed into a densely populated residential area near the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) shortly after takeoff on Thursday afternoon.

Scroll to load tweet…

The incident has triggered a massive rescue and relief effort involving local and central agencies.

Scroll to load tweet…

The Boeing 787 aircraft took off at 1:38 PM and crashed approximately five minutes later in the Meghani Nagar locality. There were 232 passengers and 10 crew members on board at the time of the crash, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Fire, smoke and panic as plane crashes near homes

Eyewitnesses reported a loud explosion and rising black smoke moments after the plane went down. Fire engines, ambulances, and emergency teams rushed to the site as visuals showed debris strewn across the area and parts of the aircraft ablaze.

Scroll to load tweet…

The Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services deployed more than five fire-fighting vehicles. Immediate medical assistance was provided to survivors, and injured passengers were moved to Civil Hospital and other nearby facilities.

A police officer said that almost 70-80 % of the area was cleaned within hours as all agencies had been deployed at the site.

Scroll to load tweet…

CM Bhupendra Patel, ministers at hospital; rescue ops in full swing

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, along with Health Minister Rushikesh Patel and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, visited the Civil Hospital where the injured were admitted. The CM is overseeing the situation personally and has directed state machinery to coordinate with central agencies for relief and investigation.

PM Modi PM Modi also spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu. He asked them to go to Ahmedabad and ensure all possible assistance.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with the Gujarat CM and assured full support from the Central government. Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu flew to Ahmedabad to lead coordination efforts with DGCA, AAI, NDRF, and local authorities.

“All agencies have been directed to act swiftly and provide all necessary aid,” said Naidu.

DGCA and Air India begin technical investigation

The DGCA confirmed the aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff. Preliminary data from flight tracker Flightradar24 shows the plane climbed to about 625 feet before a steep descent began, with a vertical drop rate of 475 feet per minute.

A team of officials from the Directorate of Airworthiness and Flight Operations were already in Ahmedabad on another assignment and have now joined the investigation.

Air India stated: “Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. Details are being ascertained.”

Airport shut, all operations suspended

Due to the crash, SVPIA authorities have temporarily suspended all flight operations. “All arrivals and departures are on hold until further notice,” said a spokesperson for the airport.

Officials are currently examining black box data, fuel logs, and cockpit communications. Local residents from the area have been safely evacuated, and helplines have been activated for families of those onboard.