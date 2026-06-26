Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan shared his experience of transplanting paddy in Ayodhya, highlighting the use of dhaincha for green manuring. He urged farmers to adopt organic and balanced practices to preserve soil fertility.

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday shared his experience of transplanting paddy in a field in Ayodhya and highlighted traditional and sustainable farming practices being adopted there.

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Sharing his experience in a post on X, Chouhan noted that before the main paddy transplantation, dhaincha (Sesbania aculeata) was grown in the field and later incorporated into the soil to enhance fertility and act as green manure. He said this traditional practice, along with the use of cow dung manure, holds special significance in Indian agriculture.

Highlighting its importance, the Minister urged farmers to adopt green manuring, organic farming practices and balanced agricultural methods to preserve soil fertility for future generations.

"In Ayodhya today, I transplanted paddy with farmer brothers and sisters. During this, I witnessed an inspiring practice. Before transplantation, dhaincha was grown in the field and later mixed into the soil, making it more friable, fertile and rich in nutrients," Chouhan wrote. He further added, "In our traditional farming systems, dhaincha and cow dung manure have held special importance, but over time their use has declined." "If we want to preserve the fertility of our land and ensure sustainable agriculture for future generations, we must adopt green manuring, organic practices and balanced farming. This is the objective of the 'Save the Fields' campaign," he said.

Addressing Stubble Burning with Modern Solutions

Promoting India's agriculture sector, the government has recently introduced several initiatives to support farmers, including the use of modern machinery aimed at addressing stubble burning.

Crop residue left after harvesting often creates major challenges for farmers. Faced with limited time, labour shortages and rising costs, many resort to burning stubble to quickly prepare fields for the next crop cycle. However, this practice significantly contributes to air pollution and poses serious environmental and health risks.

To address this issue, a battery-powered machine called the E-Brushcutter has emerged as an alternative solution. Designed to cut crops close to the ground, it reduces leftover stubble in the field, thereby lowering the need for burning and allowing residue to be used for other productive purposes. (ANI)