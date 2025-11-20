LJP (RV) chief Chirag Paswan said the public has answered the Opposition's questions with the NDA's landslide victory in the Bihar assembly polls. Nitish Kumar was sworn in as CM for the 10th time, with a new cabinet also taking oath.

Chirag Paswan on Public Mandate

Union Minister and LJP (RV) chief Chirag Paswan on Thursday said that the public has "answered a lot of questions of the Opposition," referring to the various allegations laid on the NDA by Mahagathbandhan.

Speaking to reporters, Chirag Paswan said, "I think the public has answered a lot of questions of the Opposition who had levelled several allegations. There is no bigger court than that of the public. When the public makes decisions for you, several questions end with a full stop".

"Be it PK or other Opposition leaders who had crossed all limits of arrogance and didn't even wait for the public mandate to announce their oath ceremony on 18th November," Paswan added.

Mahagathbandhan, during its election campaign, levied the "vote theft" allegation and also accused the NDA government of "deteriorating" law and order in Bihar.

NDA Registers Landslide Victory

The NDA registered a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls, winning 202 of the 243 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan managed to secure only 35 seats.

The ruling alliance secured a three-fourths majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, marking the second time the NDA crossed the 200-seat mark in state polls. In 2010, it had won 206 seats.

New NDA Government Takes Oath

Earlier today, Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Bihar Chief Minister for a record 10th time.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha on Thursday took oath as Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The swearing-in ceremony was administered by Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

New Bihar Cabinet

A total of 25 leaders, apart from Nitish Kumar, took oath as part of the new NDA-led Bihar Cabinet. Among them were Samrat Choudhary (BJP), Vijay Kumar Sinha (BJP), Vijay Kumar Choudhary (JD-U), Bijendra Prasad Yadav (JD-U), Shravan Kumar (JD-U), Mangal Pandey (BJP), Dilip Kumar Jaiswal (BJP) and Ashok Choudhary (JD-U).

Others who joined the Cabinet include Lesi Singh (JD-U), Madan Sahani (JD-U), Nitin Nabin (BJP), Ram Kripal Yadav (BJP), Santosh Kumar Suman of HAM(S), Sunil Kumar (JD-U), Mohammad Zama Khan (JD-U) and Sanjay Singh Tigar (BJP).

The list also features Arun Shankar Prasad (BJP), Surendra Mehta (BJP), Narayan Prasad (BJP), Rama Nishad (BJP), Lakhendra Kumar Raushan (BJP) and Shreyashi Singh (BJP).

Additionally, Pramod Kumar (BJP), Sanjay Kumar of LJP(RV), Sanjay Kumar Singh of LJP(RV) and Deepak Prakash of the RLM were sworn in as ministers. (ANI)