Union Minister Chirag Paswan called the involvement of non-Indian citizens in India's internal affairs 'unacceptable', reacting to the 'Leave India' notice issued to actor Imran Khan over his participation in a protest in Mumbai.

Foreign involvement in India's internal affairs unacceptable: Paswan

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Sunday termed the involvement of non-Indian citizens in India's internal affairs “unacceptable”, reacting to the ‘Leave India’ notice issued to actor Imran Khan over his participation in protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Paswan said he supported peaceful protests by Indian citizens but opposed the involvement of foreign nationals in the country's internal matters. "There is no objection to Indian citizens playing a role in matters concerning India while living within the country. I have always supported peaceful protests. However, I do not consider it justifiable for someone who is not an Indian citizen to intervene in India's internal affairs or play a role in such matters," he said.

"For someone who is not an Indian citizen to involve themselves in India's internal affairs—especially when there are growing concerns that foreign forces may be involved in orchestrating these events—is unacceptable," the Union Minister added.

'Leave India' notice to Imran Khan

Earlier on Thursday, Mumbai Police issued a 'Leave India' notice to Imran Khan, nephew of actor Aamir Khan, directing him to leave the country by October 28. According to reports, Imran Khan holds an American passport. Action has reportedly been initiated against him under Sections 29 and 7 of the Immigration Act over allegations that he participated in the protest despite not being an Indian citizen.

Imran Khan had participated in a protest at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. On Saturday, Khan approached the Bombay High Court to challenge the 'Leave India' notice issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which directs him to leave the country by October 28 over alleged violations of the Foreigners Act.

Paswan expresses sorrow over Kolkata stampede

Paswan also expressed sorrow over the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata that claimed 19 lives and left 25 people injured on Saturday. "This is a tragic incident. The collapse of a pandal in Bengal has resulted in the unfortunate loss of many lives, and several others have been injured," the Union Minister said while speaking to reporters in Patna.

Paswan also noted that the administration was reviewing the situation and prayed for peace for the departed souls. "I note that the Chief Minister is personally overseeing a comprehensive review of the incident. I pray for the speedy recovery of all those who have been injured, and I pray that God grants peace to the souls of those who lost their lives and provides strength to their grieving families," he added.