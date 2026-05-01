On Labour Day, LJP's Chirag Paswan and UP CM Yogi Adityanath praised labourers' contributions to nation-building, linking their efforts to PM Modi's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. Yogi Adityanath also launched welfare schemes for workers in UP.

On the occasion of International Labour Day, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan emphasised that labourers are significant players in the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Viksit Bharat 2047.

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Speaking to reporters on Friday, Paswan highlighted the efforts of the labourers, whom he hailed as contributors to the infrastructural advancement of the nation. "In PM Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, labourers play the most important role, who contribute to the infrastructural development of India. I bow down to all the labourers across organised and unorganised sectors who are silently continuing to contribute," he said.

Highlighting his party's focus on ensuring justice, he further said, "It is the responsibility of every LJP worker to ensure that no one is facing any injustice, and on Labour Day we took a pledge to propagate this very idea," he said.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Lauds Labourers

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated the 'Shramveer Gaurav Samaroh 2026' in Lucknow and laid the foundation stone for multiple labour welfare schemes aimed at strengthening support systems for workers across the state.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion of International Labour Day, the Chief Minister praised the contribution of workers to nation-building and highlighted their role in realising the vision of a developed India. "On this International Labour Day, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all of you on behalf of the state government... We all know that you are the true architects of PM Modi's vision for a new India. Our workers always toil through the cold, the heat, storms, and tempests. Our workers never stop, never falter, and never tire in any circumstance..." CM Yogi said.

International Labour Day is also known as 'May Day' and is celebrated at the international level to promote and encourage healthy dialogue among social partners.