Lok Janshakti Party (Ram-Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Friday hailed the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) resounding victory in the Bihar elections, slamming the Congress and RJD for "provocative politics". He further added that the opposition keeps blaming EVMs and officials, while "finding fault everywhere", keeps Congress and RJD from achieving anything. The LJP (RV) won 19 seats out of the total 29 seats it contested.

Paswan slams 'provocative politics'

Speaking to ANI, Paswan said, "Yesterday, they stated that an atmosphere similar to that of Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka will be created in India. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi repeatedly says that Gen Z should play their role. This is provocative politics."

'Finding fault with every issue'

The Union Minister criticised the opposition for its habitual blame game. "Finding fault with every issue, blaming EVMs, and blaming officials. If they spent as much time on their own assessment as they do on finding fault, then Congress and RJD would likely achieve something better. Bihari tolerates personal comments that go below the limits... The 'Mahagathbandhan' has suffered losses due to this repeatedly," he added.

NDA's emphatic win

The NDA has registered an emphatic win in the Bihar Assembly polls as the alliance has crossed the majority mark of 122 seats required to form the government in the state. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the NDA's impressive performance in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections as the "victory of good governance, development, public welfare and social justice" and vowed to work with renewed vigour for the state's progress. (ANI)