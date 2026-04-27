Chirag Paswan defended PM Modi eating 'jhalmuri' in West Bengal, calling it a sign of a national leader honouring diversity. He slammed divisive politics and expressed confidence that the BJP-led NDA would form governments in all five states.

Paswan Defends PM Modi's 'Jhalmuri' Gesture

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Monday responded to remarks by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi eating "jhalmuri" during his recent visit to West Bengal's Jhargram on April 19, saying that respecting the cuisine and language of every state reflects the mindset expected from a national leader. "This is the beauty of our country that there is so much diversity in the cuisines of different states across the nation. As the Prime Minister of the country, he works to honour the cuisine of every state and to honour the language. This is exactly the mindset that a Prime Minister and leader of a nation should have," he said.

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He further criticised attempts to divide people along caste, language and religious lines, saying such approaches do not align with the spirit of the country.

Expresses Confidence in NDA's Poll Victory

Paswan also expressed confidence about the electoral prospects of the BJP-led NDA, saying results would become clear soon. "Anyway, the results of all these things are not far off. The results will come out on the 4th. In all five states, a government led by the BJP-led NDA coalition is going to be formed," he said.

PM Modi's 'Jhalmuri' Jibe at TMC

On April 23, while addressing a poll rally in Krishnanagar, Prime Minister Modi also launched a sharp attack against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of the second phase elections in West Bengal, saying that his jhalmuri gave a "thunderous shock" to the ruling party.

PM Modi said, "You must wave the flag of the BJP-NDA's victory with full strength. On May 4, the celebration of the BJP's victory will also take place in Bengal, sweets will also be distributed, and jhal muri will also be handed out. Jhalmuri has also given a thunderous shock to some people. I ate the jhal muri, but the jhal (spice) hit TMC."

The polling for the second phase of the West Bengal elections will take place on April 29, with counting of votes on May 4. (ANI)