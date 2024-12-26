Govt planning to send human into deep sea in early 2026: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

The Centre is planning to send a human into the deep sea with the mission likely to coincide with the human space mission in early 2026, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science, Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

The Centre is planning to send a human into the deep sea with the mission likely to coincide with the human space mission in early 2026, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science, Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

Addressing a commemorative event on the "20th Anniversary of the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami" at the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), Singh highlighted the significance of these dual missions. He recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's previous Independence Day speech, where the Deep Sea Mission was brought to the nation's attention.

"We are also planning to send a human into the deep sea," Singh remarked, adding, “I was telling Ravichandran (Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences) that it would be a strange coincidence—one human in space and another in the deep sea. This will happen almost simultaneously.”

Initially planned for 2025, India's human space mission has been rescheduled to early 2026. However, the delay has only heightened anticipation, as Singh proudly stated, “...one Indian up there, and one Indian in the deep sea. That will be, once again, a record of sorts.”

Advancing marine exploration for ‘Viksit Bharat’

With over 7,500 kilometers of coastline and rich marine resources, the government aims to foster an ecosystem that balances exploration with conservation.

INCOIS, a state-of-the-art facility established post the devastating 2004 tsunami, plays a pivotal role in these efforts. “The services and information provided by INCOIS are not only relevant to coastal communities along India’s shoreline but also to people worldwide,” Singh told PTI Videos.

The minister applauded the institute's contributions, noting its alignment with the vision of a self-reliant and developed India. He added, “This institute stands as a testament to India’s commitment to safeguarding lives and livelihoods while contributing significantly to global progress.”

The Samudrayaan Mission

As part of the groundbreaking Samudrayaan Mission, the Ministry of Earth Sciences aims to send three individuals 6,000 meters beneath the ocean's surface. This deep-sea odyssey will enable India to explore uncharted territories and tap into marine resources, solidifying its position as a global leader in oceanic research.

Reflecting on the lessons from the 2004 tsunami, Singh acknowledged its pivotal role in shaping India’s disaster management and oceanic research policies. “The tragedy catalysed the establishment of institutions like INCOIS,” he remarked, highlighting how the nation has transformed adversity into a foundation for progress.

Also read: Popular Instagram influencer & RJ Simran Singh found dead at Gurugram flat; suicide suspected

Latest Videos