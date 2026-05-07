A shocking cyber fraud case in Chikkamagaluru has left a lawyer stunned after nearly Rs 1 lakh was siphoned from his account moments after a gold loan credit, without any OTP or warning alert.

A shocking case of cyber fraud has surfaced from Chikkamagaluru, where a lawyer lost nearly ₹1 lakh just moments after his gold loan amount was credited to his bank account. The most alarming part of the incident is that the transaction happened without any OTP, suspicious link, or user interaction, raising serious concerns about banking security.

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Money Disappears Minutes After Loan Credit

According to reports, the lawyer had taken a gold loan of ₹4.14 lakh by pledging his gold assets. As soon as the loan amount was credited to his account, fraudsters managed to siphon off around ₹99,584 through Amazon Pay. What makes the case even more shocking is that the lawyer was still inside the bank premises when the transaction took place. He had no idea that his account was being accessed and drained in real time.

There was no OTP alert or phishing link involved, which has puzzled both the victim and investigators. The absence of typical fraud methods suggests a more advanced cyber intrusion, making it a challenging case for cybercrime officials.

Cyber Police Launch Investigation

Following the incident, the lawyer immediately approached the Chikkamagaluru Cyber Crime police station and lodged a complaint. Authorities have registered a case and started tracing the digital money trail to identify the fraudsters and recover the stolen amount. Investigators are also examining how the account was compromised without standard authentication alerts.

Rising Cyber Threat Raises Alarm

This incident highlights the growing sophistication of cyber fraud in India. Experts are urging people to stay alert even after receiving loan credits or large transactions. Banks have also advised customers to regularly monitor account activity and immediately report any unauthorized withdrawals. The case serves as a strong reminder that cybercriminals are constantly evolving, making financial vigilance more important than ever.