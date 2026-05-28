Mumbai Police cancelled the permit for Eid goat sacrifice (Qurbani) at a Goregaon housing society after clashes erupted between two communities. Tensions flared at Satellite Gardens Phase 2, prompting authorities to order the removal of the animals.

Amid tensions in Satellite Gardens Phase 2, Gokuldham area of Goregaon over plans to conduct Eid sacrifice inside the colony premises, police on Wednesday said the permission for slaughtering sacrificial animals has been cancelled. Mahendra Shinde, Senior Police Inspector at Dindoshi Police Station, said, "The permission to carry out slaughtering of sacrificial animals on Eid has been cancelled. The goats will be removed from society tomorrow morning."

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On Wednesday, on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Adha celebrations, Mumbai Police confirmed that the ritual of goat sacrifice (Qurbani) has been cancelled at a housing society in Goregaon following a clash between two communities over the issue. Officials stated that the livestock will be removed from the society premises tomorrow morning to ensure law and order in the area.

Clash Over Qurbani Ritual

Tension had prevailed at Satellite Gardens Phase 2 in the Gokuldham area as members of the two communities faced off over the Qurbani ritual, as residents expressed strong objections to the practice within the residential complex. Representing the Muslim side, residents claimed they had acquired Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) permission to perform the Qurbani in the society. They asserted that while the ritual has been a long-standing practice for years, they had been unable to observe it at the site for the past two seasons. The opposing side argued that designated facilities for Bakra Qurbani should be utilised and raised concerns regarding hygiene and the potential impact on public health within the society, stressing that it will cause the spread of diseases in society.

About Eid Al-Adha

Eid Al-Adha or Bakra Eid is a significant Islamic festival also referred to as the 'festival of sacrifice'. It is observed on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and marks the culmination of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca.

The date of the festival changes every year as it follows the lunar calendar, which is approximately 11 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar. This results in Eid moving earlier each year in the Western calendar cycle. The festival is widely regarded as a time of joy, reflection and compassion, where people strengthen social bonds, forgive past grievances and engage in acts of charity and goodwill. It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Abraham to sacrifice in obedience to God, symbolising faith and devotion. (ANI)