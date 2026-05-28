BJP National President Nitin Nabin will be on a three-day visit to Dehradun from May 28-30. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami held a high-level meeting to finalise the itinerary, which includes multiple party meetings and public interactions.

CM Dhami Chairs Preparatory Meeting

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami convened a high-level meeting at his official residence in Dehradun on Wednesday to finalise the itinerary for BJP National President Nitin Nabin's upcoming visit to the state, the Chief Minister's Office said. The meeting was attended by BJP State President and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt, Lok Sabha MPs Trivendra Singh Rawat and Anil Baluni, and General Secretary (Organisation) Ajaey Kumar. Discussions focused on the proposed visit and programme schedule of the BJP National President in Uttarakhand.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Nabin's Three-Day Itinerary

Day 1: Arrival and Key Meetings

Meanwhile, BJP National President Nitin Nabin will be on a three-day visit to Dehradun from May 28 to 30. On his first arrival, party workers will accord him a grand welcome at more than 25 locations from Jolly Grant Airport to the BJP state office. According to the BJP state office, he will arrive at Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport at 4:35 PM on May 28. From there, he will proceed directly to the state BJP office, where he will attend a Core Committee meeting at 6:15 PM, followed by a meeting with ministers.

Day 2: Condolences and Party Engagements

On the second day of his visit, he will meet the Chief Minister in the morning and later visit the residence of former Chief Minister late B C Khanduri to pay tribute and offer condolences to the bereaved family. Thereafter, he will reach Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, The Madhuban on Rajpur Road at 11:00 AM to participate in a series of important meetings. He will first hold a meeting with MPs and MLAs, followed by an extensive discussion at 2:00 PM with state office bearers, morcha presidents, general secretaries, district in-charges, co-incharges, and district presidents. Later, from 4:00 PM onwards, he will interact with mayors, municipal chairpersons, Nagar Panchayat chairpersons, district panchayat presidents and vice presidents, as well as block chiefs. In the evening, he will chair meetings with media, social media, IT, and state spokesperson teams.

Day 3: Temple Visit and Public Interaction

On the final day of his visit, the BJP National President will offer prayers at Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple and later visit the residence of the Booth No. 141 President in Dakra, Garhi Cantt, for breakfast. He will then attend a meeting of Booth Committee 138, Durgamall Mandal. Subsequently, he will address an intellectual gathering scheduled at 11:00 AM at Shivalik College of Engineering in Sihniwala. Later, from 2:00 PM onwards, he will participate in the Yuva Samvad programme at the Chief Minister's residence, Mukhya Sevak Sadan. Following the programme, Nitin Nabin will depart for Delhi from Jolly Grant Airport at 4:35 PM.