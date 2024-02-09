Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Chikkamagaluru: Congress workers disrupt Sulibele's Namo Bharat program; over 200 BJP workers retaliate

    Tensions erupted in Chikkamagaluru as Congress workers disrupted a program by Chakravarthy Sulibele's Namo Bharat initiative. BJP workers retaliated, leading to stone-pelting and clashes. Police intervened, angering BJP workers, who clashed with them. Chikkamagaluru SP Vikram Amate responded, leading to the arrest of over 20 Congress workers.

    First Published Feb 9, 2024, 2:57 PM IST

    Tensions flared in Chikkamagaluru as Congress workers disrupted a program organized by Chakravarthy Sulibele's Namo Bharat initiative. The incident, which took place in Vijayapura layout of Chikkamagaluru city, saw Congress workers displaying black flags and unbuttoning their shirts in protest.

    The disruption occurred as Chakravarthy Sulibele arrived for the event, prompting more than 200 BJP workers to retaliate against the Congress workers. Stones were reportedly pelted at the building where the Congress workers were present, leading to a tense atmosphere on Vijayapura road.

    BJP Ex-Minister CT Ravi, left the stage to confront those displaying the black flags. BJP workers, incensed by the disruption, began searching for the Congress workers, even climbing light poles in their search.

    As tensions escalated, the police intervened to protect the Congress workers from the angry BJP supporters. However, this move only further fueled the ire of the BJP workers, who clashed with the police, questioning their decision to protect those who had disrupted the program.

    Chikkamagaluru SP Vikram Amate swiftly responded to the situation, arriving at the scene and taking action. More than 20 Congress workers were subsequently arrested in connection with the incident.

