India's Regional Rapid Transit System trains to be called as 'Namo Bharat'

PM Modi will inaugurate the priority section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor at Sahibabad RapidX Station. Its trains will be called as 'Namo Bharat'. The 17 Km priority section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor that will be inaugurated, will connect Sahibabad to ‘Duhai Depot’ with stations at Ghaziabad, Guldhar and Duhai on the way.

India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) is all set to be inaugurated on October 20, 2023 and its trains will be called as 'Namo Bharat'. The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor's 17-kilometer priority segment, which will be opened, would link Sahibabad to "Duhai Depot," passing through the stations at Ghaziabad, Guldhar, and Duhai. The foundation stone for Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor was laid by the Prime Minister on 8th March 2019.

A brand-new semi-high-speed, high-frequency commuter rail system is called RRTS. RRTS, a revolutionary regional development programme, has a design speed of 180 km/h and is intended to deliver high-speed trains for interstate travel every 15 minutes, with the option to increase frequency to every 5 minutes based on demand.

Eight RRTS routes are to be created in the National Capital Region (NCR); three of these corridors, the Delhi – Ghaziabad – Meerut Corridor, the Delhi – Gurugram – SNB – Alwar Corridor, and the Delhi – Panipat Corridor, have been given priority for implementation in Phase-I.

The RRTS trains have a look similar to regular metro trains and are equipped with several facilities that are focused on the needs of passengers, such as baggage racks and small screens inside the coaches.

Every passenger on these RRTS trains has access to charging outlets for computers and mobile devices, as well as overhead baggage racks and Wi-Fi. The coaches have integrated emergency communication capabilities and have been developed and produced in compliance with International Safety Standards.