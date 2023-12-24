Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Congress labelled as Muslim party: Chakravarthy Sulibele slams revoke of Hijab ban in Karnataka

    Namo Brigade's Sulibele criticized Siddaramaiah's government for lifting the hijab ban, alleging Muslim-centric politics and bias. He cited disparities in treatment, questioned educational policies, and financial allocations, accusing the government of creating divisions and suppressing Hindu voices. Sulibele pledged to raise awareness about perceived biases within Hindu society.

    First Published Dec 24, 2023, 9:19 AM IST

    Chakravarthy Sulibele, a prominent figure associated with the Namo Brigade, launched a vicious attack on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's government in Karnataka, alleging that the Congress party has transformed into a Muslim-centric political entity. He criticized the recent decision to revoke the hijab ban, suggesting that it's a strategic move to secure Muslim votes, rather than abiding by the law.

    Speaking to reporters in the city on Saturday, Sulibele accused Siddaramaiah of showing partiality towards the Muslim community. He emphasized that the government's decision to lift the hijab ban reflects a bias in favour of the Muslim electorate, citing the strategy as a means to gain political mileage.

    Hijab ban revoked: BJP leaders criticize Congress government in Karnataka

    Sulibele drew parallels with previous governmental decisions, asserting that while Triple Talaq was abolished under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, the recent lift on the hijab ban by Siddaramaiah's government unjustly penalizes Muslim girls. He expressed disappointment over the perceived injustice directed towards the Muslim community.

    Moreover, he highlighted the potential ramifications of allowing hijabs while potentially restricting other religious attire, anticipating it might foster divisions. He criticized Siddaramaiah's government for what he considered regressive actions, accusing them of undermining educational policies and creating societal discord.

    Hijab ban revoked: BJP leaders criticize Congress government in Karnataka

    Questioning the financial allocation of ₹10 thousand crores promised to the Muslim community, Sulibele raised concerns over the suspension of scholarships for SC, ST, and OBC students. He criticized the government's direction as detrimental to the state's progress, suggesting it might regress Karnataka's advancements by several decades.

    Sulibele denounced what he perceived as the government's suppression of opposing voices, indicating a purported bias against Hindus and their struggles under Siddaramaiah's leadership. He pledged to raise awareness within Hindu society about the perceived bias and urged society to scrutinize the motivations behind the government's decisions.

