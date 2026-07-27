Chikhal Kalo, Goa's traditional mud festival, was celebrated with great joy in Marcel. Thousands participated in the event, inspired by Lord Krishna's childhood, which aims to showcase Goa's cultural heritage beyond its famous beaches.

Chikhal Kalo, one of Goa's most cherished traditional festivals, was celebrated with great enthusiasm near Shree Devki Krishna Temple, Marcel, on Sunday as thousands of devotees and visitors came together to participate in the iconic mud play, keeping alive the tradition inspired by the childhood of Lord Krishna.

The celebrations witnessed enthusiastic participation from people of all age groups, who immersed themselves in the mud play and took part in traditional games amidst an atmosphere of joy, devotion and community spirit. The festival showcased Goa's vibrant cultural heritage, bringing together locals and visitors to experience one of the State's most distinctive traditions. The celebrations culminated on Sunday, July 26, with devotees and visitors coming together for the much-awaited Chikhal Kalo mud play and traditional games.

Promoting Goa's Cultural Identity

Speaking to the media on Sunday, State Minister Rohan Ashok Khaunte said, " It is important that the real part of Goa is understood and known by the people of the country and the people of the world... Goa today is no longer just a singular seasonal destination but a year-long destination promoting everything..."

He said festivals are an important part of Goa's history and heritage. "Festivities form the real history and heritage of Goa and the tradition of Goa... Chikhal Kalo is a very important festival, culturally and traditionally linked to the people, where we play with mud..." Khaunte said. The minister also stressed the need to promote Goa's cultural identity beyond its beaches. "It is important that the narrative of Goa beyond beaches goes in the right direction... It is very important that the next generation also understands the importance of this type of festivities..." he added.

Festival Inauguration

On July 24, the Department of Tourism, Government of Goa, officially inaugurated the three-day Chikhal Kalo Festival 2026 near Shree Devki Krishna Temple, Marcel, marking the beginning of one of Goa's most cherished monsoon celebrations. The festival was inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Goa, Dr Pramod Sawant.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Pramod Sawant said, "Chikhal Kalo is a unique tradition that we celebrate every year with immense joy and devotion. The mud play is not merely a ritual but a celebration of unity, where people come together without any barriers and participate with happiness, reflecting the true spirit of our culture and community," as quoted in a press note by Goa Tourism. (ANI)