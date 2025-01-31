Chief Secretary and DGP visit injured devotees at SRN Hospital, assure best medical treatment

Following the Mauni Amavasya stampede, top officials visited injured pilgrims at Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, assuring best possible medical care and support for families. They confirmed all injured are stable and receiving required treatment, with the administration actively involved in their well-being.

Chief Secretary and DGP visit injured devotees at SRN Hospital, assure best medical treatment
Author
Asianet Newsable English
First Published Jan 31, 2025, 9:35 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 31, 2025, 9:35 AM IST

Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar visited Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital on Thursday to meet the injured devotees following the incident that occurred at Sangam Nose during the Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan on Wednesday.

During their visit, both senior officials personally met each injured pilgrim, inquiring about their condition and the treatment they were receiving. They also instructed doctors to ensure there was no shortage in medical care. Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh emphasized that, as per the Chief Minister’s directives, all necessary arrangements were being made for the injured, and the entire administration was actively engaged in their treatment and well-being.

Chief Secretary Singh assured that all injured pilgrims admitted to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital were receiving proper medical attention. 

"The hospital administration is fully prepared and is taking utmost care of every patient. Additionally, necessary arrangements have been made for the family members and accompanying devotees", he stated. 

He added that the families of all the injured had been informed, and most relatives have already arrived at the hospital. 

"It is a big relief that no patient is in critical condition. However, some individuals have sustained fractures, which might take three to four weeks to heal completely. The government and hospital administration remain fully committed to providing the best possible medical care, ensuring that all injured devotees receive the necessary treatment without any delays, " he asserted.

