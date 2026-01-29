Two Naxals were killed in a recent encounter in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, where an AK-47 was also seized. The incident follows an earlier IED blast that injured 11 security personnel and separate anti-Naxal operations that killed 10 Maoists.

Two Naxals were killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in Bijapur district, police said on Thursday. According to Inspector General of Police, Bastar range, P Sundarraj, the bodies of the two Naxals have been recovered. Security forces also seized an AK-47 rifle, a 9mm pistol, and other materials from the site. Search operations are underway.

Spate of Recent Incidents in Bijapur

Earlier, at least 11 security personnel were injured in multiple IED blasts at Karregutta Hills in Bijapur on Sunday. As per Bilapur Police, all injured personnel were evacuated and airlifted to Raipur for treatment. Their condition is reported to be stable.

Meanwhile, on January 18, six Naxals were killed in an encounter in Bijapur district under Bastar range, officials said. Police officials said that following an encounter on January 17-18, the bodies of six Naxals were recovered. Two AK-47 rifles, one INSAS rifle, two .303 rifles and a BGL launcher were seized. The total reward for these Naxals was Rs 27 lakh.

IG Bastar Range, P Sundarraj said, "On January 17-18, following an encounter in Bastar range, bodies of six naxals were retrieved. Two AK-47s, one INSAS rifle, two .303 rifles and a BGL launcher were recovered. There was a total award of Rs 27 lakhs on the arrest of these Naxals. Search and cordon operation is underway."

On January 18, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma announced that security forces had killed four Naxals, including senior cadre Dilip Bedja, in an operation in Bijapur district, marking a significant blow to the Maoist presence in the National Park area. (ANI)