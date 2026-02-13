A joyous wedding procession in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district turned chaotic after a speeding truck ploughed into a group of guests dancing to DJ music, injuring four people including a senior Congress leader.

A joyous wedding procession in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district turned chaotic after a speeding truck ploughed into a group of guests dancing to DJ music, injuring four people including a senior Congress leader. One of the injured is in critical condition. The incident happened when the baraat was moving along the roadside, with guests celebrating and dancing near the road.

Eyewitnesses said a vehicle suddenly rammed into the crowd, triggering chaos as music was replaced by screams. Panic-stricken guests scrambled to escape, while others rushed to lift the injured from the road.

A chilling video has surfaced online, capturing the terrifying moment the vehicle barrels into the wedding crowd, followed by a stampede-like situation as guests flee in all directions and others rush desperately to help the injured.

Police confirmed that four persons sustained injuries. One of them was referred to Bilaspur in a serious condition, while the remaining three are being treated locally.

Among the injured is Tara Chand Dewangan, district Congress president of neighbouring Sarangarh-Bilaigarh, who suffered injuries.

Enraged guests reportedly caught hold of the driver and assaulted him before police arrived at the scene. Birra police later detained the driver, seized the vehicle and registered a case.

The driver told police he had dozed off, causing him to lose control, officials said.