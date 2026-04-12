Nelangur village in Chhattisgarh's remote Narayanpur district gets running tap water for the first time, bringing relief from scarcity. The Jal Jeevan Mission project uses a solar pump, easing daily life and improving hygiene for residents.

Residents of Nelangur village in the remote Orchha block of Narayanpur district witnessed a historic transformation on Monday as functional household tap connections provided running water inside their homes for the first time.

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For the first time, water flows from taps inside homes in Nelangur, bringing relief to a village that long struggled with drinking water scarcity. Located in the remote Orchha block of Narayanpur district near the Maharashtra border, the village is now witnessing a clear shift in daily life as piped water reaches households across this once highly sensitive area.

Overcoming Regional Challenges

Orchha block, located in the forested Abujhmad region, has long remained one of the most remote and difficult areas to access. The terrain, coupled with the area's past sensitivity, made the delivery of basic services such as drinking water to remote villages a major challenge. Against this backdrop, the current development reflects sustained administrative effort in the region.

Jal Jeevan Mission Implementation

Following the return of peace in Maoist-affected regions, development work has gained pace under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai. Narayanpur Collector Namrata Jain said that a water supply system has been set up in the village under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Water is being lifted from the source using a solar pump and supplied directly to homes through pipelines. This has reduced dependence on electricity and ensured a steady supply.

Impact on Daily Life

Meanwhile, Nelangur, located about 52 kilometres from the Narayanpur district headquarters, had long faced a shortage of drinking water. With the new system in place, residents say the situation has improved. Women no longer need to travel long distances to fetch water. The availability of water at home has eased daily routines and led to better awareness of hygiene.

A Step Towards Development and Trust

The implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in Nelangur shows that government schemes are reaching remote and border areas. Efforts are ongoing to strengthen the system and ensure regular supply to every household. This also marks a step towards improving basic services and building trust in development efforts in the region.

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