Chhattisgarh's cabinet has initiated the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) process, forming a panel led by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai. In a move for women's empowerment, it also announced a 50% reduction in property registration charges for women.

A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday marked a significant step toward legal uniformity and women's empowerment in Chhattisgarh. The state government has initiated the process to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) while also announcing a 50 per cent reduction in property registration charges for women, aiming to strengthen their economic position.

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Uniform Civil Code Initiative

The cabinet approved the formation of a high-level committee, headed by retired Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, to draft the UCC framework. The committee will consult citizens, legal experts, and stakeholders to prepare a comprehensive draft, which will later be placed before the state assembly following due legal procedures.

The move seeks to replace the current system of religion-based personal laws governing marriage, divorce, inheritance, and family matters with a uniform and simplified legal structure. The government believes this will make the justice delivery system more transparent and accessible, while ensuring equal rights, particularly for women. Experts suggest that in a diverse state like Chhattisgarh--home to tribal, rural, and urban communities--a uniform civil code could help reduce legal ambiguities and strengthen social balance. The initiative also holds national significance, as UCC has long been a subject of debate across India.

Boost for Women's Property Ownership

In another major decision, the cabinet announced a 50 per cent concession in property registration fees for assets registered in the name of women. This is expected to make property ownership more accessible and affordable for women, encouraging families to register assets in their names. The move is likely to enhance women's financial independence and social security.

According to the state government, the decision may result in a revenue impact of around Rs 153 crore. However, it is being viewed as a long-term social investment aimed at empowering women. Analysts believe the policy could significantly improve women's participation in property ownership, especially in rural and semi-urban areas where such ownership has traditionally been limited. (ANI)