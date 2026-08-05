The Himachal Pradesh government transferred the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Kullu district, weeks after a High Court directive in connection with an illegal rave party case in the Parvati Valley.

The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday transferred the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Kullu district, weeks after the Himachal Pradesh High Court directed that the officers be shifted in connection with the alleged illegal rave party case in the Parvati Valley.

According to separate government notifications, Kullu Deputy Commissioner Anurag Chander Sharma has been directed to report to the Department of Personnel for his next posting. Surjeet Singh, Additional District Magistrate (Development)-cum-Project Director, DRDA, Kullu, has been assigned the additional charge of Deputy Commissioner until further orders.

In another order, Madan Lal, Superintendent of Police, Kullu, has been transferred to the Police Headquarters, Shimla. Abhishek S, a 2019-batch IPS officer serving as Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) at the Police Headquarters and holding additional charge of SP Cyber Crime (CID), has been appointed the new Superintendent of Police, Kullu.

High Court Order and Supreme Court Stay

The transfers come in the backdrop of the Himachal Pradesh High Court's June 24 order directing the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and registration of an FIR against the then Kullu Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police and other officials for their alleged failure to prevent large-scale illegal rave parties in the Parvati Valley, particularly in the Kasol area of Manali subdivision.

However, on July 27, the Supreme Court stayed the High Court's direction to register an FIR against the officers. The apex court, however, did not stay the High Court's direction recommending the transfer of the Kullu Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police to other districts in the state.

Parvati Valley Rave Party Details

The case relates to an event organised at Green Forest-I and Green Forest-II in Grahan village near Kasol between June 7 and June 11. Following the High Court's intervention, two FIRs were registered. During the investigation, authorities reportedly recovered a large number of empty liquor bottles, cigarette butts, rolling papers allegedly used for cannabis consumption and other material indicating substance abuse at the venue.

Police also arrested two tourists. The District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) report earlier revealed that two tourists were arrested with cocaine and LSD, while a Russian national, Daria Kuzminykh, who was performing as a DJ at the event, was suspected to have died of a drug overdose. (ANI)