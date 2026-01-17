In the insurgency-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, a small hut has been transformed into a school, bringing education to a village once controlled by Naxals. This change follows the setup of security camps, fostering hope and development.

Cutting through the years of darkness, the sound of children learning about alphabets and numbers is resonating in a remote village of Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Sukma district. A small hut at village Dorlapara of Sukma, where Naxals were once running a parallel government, is emerging as a seed of education.

It's correct that when the ray of education reaches anywhere, the impact of it is witnessed not only on children, but it also significantly transforms the lives of ordinary citizens. In Dorlapara of the Sinabodkel area, a new school is running from a simple hut, which is actually the house of the teacher's brother. This miracle of Sukma teaches the entire country a lesson that a small hut can spark a powerful storm of change.

Officials on Regional Transformation

As a part of their plan, Naxals have destroyed hundreds of schools and ashrams across the Bastar region in the past, said Bastar Range Inspector-General of Police, Sunderraj P.

He further elaborated that after the establishment of camps of security forces in the region, schools, anganwadis, and other basic facilities are now being provided to people. The places, which were earlier recording the sound of IED blasts and gunfire, are not witnessing the sound of school bells. Positive transformations are now visible in Bastar. In the coming time, all other basic facilities will be provided in coordination with the local administration, according to the government, said the IG.

Sukma SP on Localised Impact

After establishing camps in remote areas of Sukma, basic facilities like schools, health services, anganwadis, and PDS are being operated, said Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Chavan. He further informed ANI that the school running in Raiguda is also being attended by children from nearby areas. A camp was established in Raiguda in December 2024, and thereafter, the situation has changed significantly. With the successful running of the Niyad Nellanar campaign, people now want to connect with the government and avail themselves of the benefits of public welfare schemes.

Voices from the Ground

"Earlier, people were afraid to come and go here, and there were no facilities. Now the school has opened, and children are coming to study, although a proper building has not yet been constructed. Earlier, due to Naxalites, there was a strong atmosphere of fear, and children could not study. Now schools are opening at various places in the area, and children are attending them. Children think that they will study well and make their parents proud. The government is continuously trying to provide facilities; roads have been built, schools have been opened, and security is being provided. We thank the government," said Raiguda School teacher Arjun.

There was no school in our village, but we wanted our children to be educated and move ahead in life, to make their parents proud, said villager Mandvi Sanvaiya.

She further said that due to the problem of Naxalism, children could not study, and people from one village could not go to another. Now that a CRPF camp has been set up, we face no problems. We can breathe freely, and there are no restrictions on our movement. (ANI)