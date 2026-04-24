The Chhattisgarh government has assured citizens that there is no shortage of petrol and diesel in the state. Fuel supply remains normal with sufficient stock available, and weekly reviews are being conducted to prevent any inconvenience to consumers.

The Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department on Friday clarified that Chhattisgarh has sufficient stock of petrol and diesel, and fuel supply across the state remains completely normal. The department stated that there is no shortage of any kind, an official statement released on Friday said.

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"In view of the evolving situation in West Asia, the state government is continuously in touch with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, to ensure the uninterrupted availability of fuel for the state," it read out. Officials of the department said that adequate reserves of LPG, petrol and diesel are available in Chhattisgarh. Weekly supply reviews are being conducted to ensure consumers do not face any inconvenience.

"Citizens have been asked to ignore rumours and rely only on official information," it added. It added that across the state, all 2,516 petrol pumps and depots of the three major oil companies have sufficient petrol and diesel stock.

Fuel Stock and Supply Data

In March 2026, against the monthly petrol requirement of 1.01 lakh kilolitres, the state received 1.27 lakh kilolitres, equal to a 126 per cent supply. In April 2026, till April 23, the state has already received 1.60 lakh kilolitres of petrol. Similarly, in March, against the diesel demand of 1.64 lakh kilolitres, the state received 3.00 lakh kilolitres, or 183 per cent supply. In April 2026, till April 23, 1.38 lakh kilolitres of diesel have already been supplied. This indicates that fuel supply is being maintained in line with demand.

As per the latest position, the state currently has around 77,111 kilolitres of petrol, sufficient for nearly 22 days of consumption. Likewise, 84,295 kilolitres of diesel are available, enough to meet demand for around 15 days.

Measures to Prevent Hoarding

Officials said surprise inspections and enforcement drives are continuing in all districts to prevent hoarding and black marketing. Control rooms have been set up from the state level to the district level for monitoring the situation. The departmental helpline at 1800-233-3663 is also actively operational for public complaints and assistance.

On April 23, a review meeting was chaired by the Director of the Food Department with representatives of all three oil companies. During the meeting, it was observed that some industrial consumers were purchasing diesel from retail outlets, creating temporary pressure in some areas. Companies have been instructed to ensure supply according to demand.

The Chhattisgarh Government has once again assured citizens that adequate petrol and diesel stocks are available in the state and that fuel supply remains fully normal. (ANI)