Chhattisgarh governor, CM Vishnu Deo Sai, and leaders take holy dip at Triveni Sangam

Millions of Sanatanis are gathering in Prayagraj for Mahakumbh 2025, seeking a holy dip in Triveni Sangam. Alongside devotees, BJP-ruled state leaders uphold tradition, with cabinets from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have also taken the sacred dip in Sangam.

In this sequence, on Thursday, a 166-member Chhattisgarh delegation, led by Governor Ramen Deka, CM Vishnu Deo Sai, and Speaker Dr. Raman Singh, also joined, along with several opposition MLAs.



Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the divine and grand organization of Mahakumbh. Along with taking a dip in Triveni Sangam, he prayed for the welfare and prosperity of the people of Chhattisgarh. Later, CM Sai visited the Chhattisgarh Mandap in Sector 7 to check on the well-being of devotees from his state and review the arrangements made for them.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai, accompanied by his wife Kaushalya Sai, Governor Ramen Deka, Assembly Speaker Raman Singh, MPs, and MLAs, reached Arail Ghat for the holy bath. The entire delegation took a dip in the Sangam together. CM Sai expressed his gratitude to CM Yogi Adityanath, saying, “Today, the Governor, MLAs, MPs, and my entire cabinet have come to take this sacred dip of faith. We are deeply thankful to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for inviting us to this divine event.”

Following the holy bath, CM shared his experience on social media, writing, “Today, I took a dip in the Triveni Sangam at Tirthraj Prayag, seeking the happiness, prosperity, and well-being of three crore people of Chhattisgarh. Mahakumbh is a grand festival of divinity and spiritual energy in Sanatan Dharma, where faith transforms into nectar and unites the soul with the divine.”

In a subsequent social media post, CM Sai reflected on the significance of Kumbh, stating, “Kumbh is a source of energy, a flow of humanity, a beacon of spiritual consciousness, and a path to self-illumination. It is the confluence of all cultures in the universe, harmonizing nature and human life. Mahakumbh embodies the sacred confluence of rivers, forests, and the wisdom of ancient sages.”

Kaushalya Sai, the Chief Minister’s wife, also shared her spiritual experience, saying, “We sought the blessings of Maa Ganga and prayed to the divine rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati for the happiness and prosperity of Chhattisgarh.”

Chhattisgarh Assembly speaker Dr Raman Singh emphasized the privilege of participating in the Mahakumbh, saying, “It is a matter of great fortune for Chhattisgarh that under the leadership of our Chief Minister, we along with the Governor, ruling party MLAs, and even opposition MLAs have come together to take this sacred bath. Mahakumbh is a blessing for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of our state. Only the truly fortunate get the opportunity to take part in this holy event, which occurs once every 144 years.”

Mahakumbh 2025 has once again established itself as one of the world’s most significant religious gatherings. The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has made extensive arrangements to ensure a smooth pilgrimage for devotees.

The event has been marked by impeccable security, cleanliness, and efficient management, making it a historic and memorable occasion. This grand celebration has not only united devotees from across India but has also drawn Sanatan culture enthusiasts from around the world, bringing them together in one spiritual thread.

