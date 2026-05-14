Four members of a single family were found murdered with sharp weapons in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district. In a separate incident, a woman was allegedly murdered inside a lodge room in Ongole town of Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district.

Four of a Family Murdered in Chhattisgarh

Four members of a family were found murdered in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district, police said on Thursday.

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According to police, the incident took place in Bhanwtara village under the Shivrinarayan police station area. Additional Superintendent of Police Umesh Kashyap said a police team rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident.

"We had received information regarding the murder of four members of the same family in the village of Bhanwtara, located within the Shivrinarayan police station area. Upon receiving this information, a police team immediately reached the scene," Kashyap said.

He said forensic and dog squad teams were also called to assist in the investigation, and preliminary investigation suggests that the murder was committed using sharp-edged weapons.

"FSL and Dog Squad teams were also summoned. Prima facie evidence suggests that the murders were committed using sharp-edged weapons," he said. Police said every aspect of the case is being investigated, and further details are awaited.

Woman Murdered in Andhra Pradesh Lodge

Meanwhile, in another incident, a woman was allegedly murdered inside a lodge room in Ongole town of Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Adilakshmi, a resident of CS Puram in Prakasam district, who was employed in the Irrigation Department.

According to police, the accused allegedly slit her throat and killed her inside a room at Srirama Lodge in Ongole. Officials said her husband had filed a missing person complaint a few days earlier after she went missing.

During the course of the investigation, police found that one of her close relatives had allegedly taken her to the lodge. Prakasam District Superintendent of Police Harshavardhan Raju said special teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)