Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur administration is stocking three months' worth of PDS food grains in the remote Abujhmad region. This initiative aims to ensure uninterrupted ration supply to villages that become inaccessible during the monsoon.

Ahead of the monsoon season, the Narayanpur administration in Chhattisgarh has begun advance stocking of food grains at Public Distribution System (PDS) outlets and gram panchayats in the remote Abujhmad region to ensure uninterrupted access to essential supplies during the rainy months. The initiative aims to prevent disruptions in ration distribution in villages that often become inaccessible due to overflowing rivers, poor road connectivity and difficult terrain during the monsoon season.

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Ensuring Monsoon Supply Chains

The Narayanpur Collector Namrata Jain, speaking to ANI, said that the Chhattisgarh government commenced the advance storage of three months' worth of ration grains across vulnerable Gram Panchayats in Narayanpur to prevent monsoon supply disruptions. "As per the state government's initiative, we are currently storing three months' worth of food grains in advance for the rainy season at all PDS shops across Gram Panchayats. The purpose of this pre-monsoon storage is to ensure the availability of rations in villages during the rainy season. There are more than 14 Gram Panchayats and PDS shops where connectivity is disrupted during the monsoon," said the Collector.

She said the administration is using various means of transportation, including tractors, to deliver food grains to remote villages before the onset of heavy rains. "We have also stored food grains in advance in those areas. In some places, food grains are being transported and stored in villages using tractors. The overall objective is to ensure that everyone receives rations during the rainy season and that people do not have to travel long distances to collect them," She added.

Local Perspectives on the Initiative

Local PDS shopkeeper Gajendra Singh Nag said food grain stocks have been secured in advance to ensure that residents of remote areas do not face shortages during the rainy season. Speaking to ANI, the PDS Shopkeeper said," The region is surrounded by forests, rivers, streams, and difficult mountainous terrain. Keeping in mind the challenges during the monsoon, four months' worth of ration stock has been stored here in advance...The government is making every effort to ensure that the benefits of this scheme reach people in time so they can receive their food grains without disruption."

Residents of the region welcomed the initiative, saying it would help them overcome the difficulties faced every year during the monsoon months when transportation becomes challenging. "Receiving a three-month supply of rice is very beneficial for us. People living in remote areas face many difficulties during the rainy season. Rivers overflow, travel becomes difficult, and collecting rations is a challenge. If we receive the full three-month supply in advance, it is very helpful for us," a local told ANI. (ANI)