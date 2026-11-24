Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar visited Osaka's Maishima Incineration Plant to study advanced waste-to-energy systems, seeking sustainable urban development and infrastructure insights to improve public services back in Karnataka.

Karnataka Delegation Explores Waste-to-Energy Solutions in Osaka

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, along with a delegation from the state, visited the Maishima Incineration Plant in Osaka, Japan, as part of the government’s efforts to study global best practices in waste-to-energy technology and explore sustainable solutions for urban waste management. Located on Maishima Island, the facility has been operational since 2001 and processes up to 900 tonnes of municipal solid waste every day through two incinerators. With an installed power generation capacity of 32 MW, the plant converts municipal waste into electricity, meeting its own energy requirements and supplying surplus power to the electricity grid. The facility employs advanced combustion control mechanisms, continuous emissions monitoring and sophisticated pollution control systems to ensure efficient waste processing while minimising environmental impact.

Apart from its technological capabilities, the plant is also notable for its distinctive architecture. Designed by renowned Austrian artist Friedensreich Hundertwasser, the facility features a colourful façade, unconventional architectural forms and extensive greenery. The design brings together art, ecology and industrial infrastructure, demonstrating how essential urban facilities can also serve as spaces for environmental awareness. The visit is part of Karnataka’s broader efforts to understand and adopt internationally established models in urban planning, infrastructure and environmental management. The state government aims to draw lessons from such facilities to strengthen urban infrastructure, promote scientific and efficient waste disposal, explore waste-to-energy solutions and create cleaner, more sustainable and liveable cities.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar interacted with members of the Kannadiga community and their families during his journey from Nagoya to Osaka on Japan's Shinkansen bullet train, according to the Karnataka Chief Minister's Office (CMO). Shivakumar had a warm interaction with Kannadigas at the station, where he exchanged greetings and heard about their experiences of living in Japan. The interaction provided an opportunity for the Chief Minister to connect with members of the Kannada community residing in Japan and their families. The CMO also highlighted the insights gained during Shivakumar's journey on the Shinkansen, particularly Japan's organised high-speed rail network, seamless connectivity and efficient transport infrastructure. According to the CMO, the experience offered valuable insights as Karnataka continues its efforts to strengthen urban mobility and public transport systems in the state. The journey from Nagoya to Osaka also provided an opportunity to observe Japan's transport infrastructure and its approach to connectivity, which could offer useful learnings for Karnataka's ongoing focus on improving public transportation. Shivakumar is currently in Japan as part of his visit to explore opportunities for cooperation and understand infrastructure and development models that could be relevant to Karnataka.