    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: AAP reveals third list of 11 candidates; see full list here

    Although the BJP and Congress remain the primary contenders in these elections, AAP, known for its rule in Delhi and Goa, is seeking to expand its footprint in Chhattisgarh and other states scheduled for polls in November.

    First Published Oct 13, 2023, 3:56 PM IST

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has taken another step in its Chhattisgarh election strategy by releasing the third list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. This list includes the names of 11 candidates, making it a total of 33 candidates announced by the party for the 90-seat assembly. In the previous lists, AAP had unveiled 10 candidates in the first round and 12 in the second.

    Although the BJP and Congress remain the primary contenders in these elections, AAP, known for its rule in Delhi and Goa, is seeking to expand its footprint in Chhattisgarh and other states scheduled for polls in November. While the battle mainly unfolds between the two major parties, AAP's presence may influence the distribution of votes in the state.

    Here's a list candidates announced by AAP so far:

    Vishal Kelkar - Korba
    Raja Ram Lakra - Pathalgaon
    Baloo Ram Bhawani - Dantewada
    Narendra Kumar Nag - Narayanpur
    Khadagraj Singh - Kawardha
    Surendra Gupta - Bhatgaon
    Anand Prakash Miri - Akaltara
    Ujjawala Khrade - Bilaspur
    Leos Minj - Kunkuri
    Komal Hupendi - Bhanupratappur
    Tejram Vidrohi - Rajim
    Trun Vaidya - Raipur Rural
    Nandan Singh - Raipur West
    Bomdaram Mandavi - Chitrakoot
    Pankaj James - Kota
    Jasbir Singh - Bilha
    Dharamdas Bhargav - Masturi
    Raja Ram Shyam - Pratappur
    Dev Prasad Khosle - Sarangarh
    Vijay Jaiswal - Kharasia
    Sant Ram Salam - Antagarh
    Jugal Kishore Boudh - Keshkal
    Dr Akash Jashwal - Baikunthpur
    Chandrakant Diksena -  Katghora
    Jashwant Sinha - Gunderdehi
    Sanjeet Vishwakarma - Durg Gramin
    Chameli Kurrey - Pandariya
    Manbhajan Tandon - Lormi
    Deepak Patre - Mungeli
    Durgalal Kewat (Nishad) - Jaijaipur
    Lekh Ram Saahu - Kasdol
    Jagmohan Baghel - Bastar
    Narendra Bhawani - Jagdalpur Assembly

    Chhattisgarh is set to cast its votes in two phases on November 7 and November 17. The results of the election will be declared on December 3, along with four other states, namely, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, and Telangana.

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2023, 3:56 PM IST
