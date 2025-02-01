Chhattisgarh: Eight Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Bijapur

Eight Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday, the police said.

Chhattisgarh: Eight Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Bijapur shk
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 1, 2025, 5:38 PM IST

Eight Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday, the police said. The gunfight broke out around 8.30 am in the forest in Gangaloor police station area and search operations were still being carried out, police further said.

"8 naxals have been killed in an ongoing encounter between security forces and Naxals in the jungle under Gangaloor PS limit. Search operations are underway," said police.

District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), Cobra 202 and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 222 battalion are involved in an anti-Maoist operation that was launched on Friday after receiving information about the presence of armed Naxalites in West Bastar Division.

Further details are awaited. 

Also read: 'Band-aid for bullet wounds, govt bankrupt of ideas': Rahul Gandhi criticizes Union Budget 2025

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Zakia Jafri, wife of ex-Congress MP Ehsan Jafri killed in 2002 Gujarat riots, also fought legal battle, dies shk

Zakia Jafri, wife of ex-Congress MP Ehsan Jafri killed in 2002 Gujarat riots, also fought legal battle, dies

Budget 2025: Post income tax slab changes, which tax regime is better for salaried middle class taxpayers? shk

Budget 2025: Post income tax slab changes, which tax regime is better for salaried middle class taxpayers?

Kerala: Wayanad landslide victims disappointed by Union Budget, expected Prime Minister support anr

Kerala: Wayanad landslide victims disappointed by Union Budget, expected Prime Minister's support

Tax or reform? With 87 mentions, THIS word dominated FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2025 speech shk

Tax or reform? With 87 mentions, THIS word dominated FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2025 speech

No Income Tax upto Rs 12 lakh: Hilarious 'Middle class right now' memes explode after FM's Budget 2025 bonanza snt

No Income Tax upto Rs 12 lakh: Hilarious 'Middle class right now' memes explode after FM's Budget 2025 bonanza

Recent Stories

Zakia Jafri, wife of ex-Congress MP Ehsan Jafri killed in 2002 Gujarat riots, also fought legal battle, dies shk

Zakia Jafri, wife of ex-Congress MP Ehsan Jafri killed in 2002 Gujarat riots, also fought legal battle, dies

Dali & Gala to Jollygunj-7 new eating joints to explore in Bengaluru THIS weekend RBA

Dali & Gala to Jollygunj-7 new eating joints to explore in Bengaluru THIS weekend

Richest Indian cricketer: It's NOT Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or MS Dhoni; know who tops list & his net worth snt

Richest Indian cricketer: It's NOT Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or MS Dhoni; know who tops list & his net worth

WWE wealth showdown: Net worth of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and John Cena compared snt

WWE wealth showdown: Net worth of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and John Cena compared

Hailey and Justin Bieber marriage in trouble? Singer recent hollowed-eye look fuels marital issue RBA

Hailey-Justin Bieber’s marriage in trouble? Singer's recent hollowed-eye look fuels marital issue

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon