'Band-aid for bullet wounds, govt bankrupt of ideas': Rahul Gandhi criticizes Union Budget 2025 (WATCH)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit back the Centre on Saturday over Budget 2025 noting that the ‘government is bankrupt of ideas’

Shweta Kumari
Updated: Feb 1, 2025, 3:39 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday sharply criticized the Union Budget 2025, calling it "a band-aid for bullet wounds" in the face of the country's economic challenges. Addressing the budget’s provisions, Gandhi expressed his disappointment, stating that while the budget focused on short-term fixes, it lacked the vision needed for long-term economic revival.

"In the midst of global uncertainty, India’s economic crisis required a paradigm shift. But instead, this government is bankrupt of ideas," Gandhi remarked, news agency PTI reported. His comments reflect growing concerns over the country’s economic situation, particularly as the budget is seen by some as insufficient to address deeper structural issues.

Gandhi's remarks came on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s optimistic speech, which termed the budget as a transformative plan for inclusive growth and prosperity.

While the government's approach has been praised for targeting sectors like agriculture, middle-class tax relief, and women’s empowerment, critics argue that it doesn't go far enough to address critical challenges such as job creation, inflation, and long-term economic sustainability.

Also read: 'Middle class always in PM Modi's heart': HM Amit Shah lauds IT exemption up to Rs 12 lakh in Budget 2025

