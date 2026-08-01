A private school teacher in Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur has been dismissed after allegedly forcing a Class 8 student to write an obscene abuse 200 times—100 times each in Hindi and English—as punishment

A private school teacher in Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur has been dismissed after allegedly forcing a Class 8 student to write an obscene abuse 200 times - 100 times each in Hindi and English as punishment, triggering outrage among parents and prompting an official education department inquiry. The incident reportedly unfolded on July 28 after two students got into an argument and exchanged abusive language inside the classroom. Rather than counselling the children or taking conventional disciplinary action, the teacher allegedly instructed one of the students to repeatedly write the same abusive word in a rough notebook. The student was also asked to get the pages signed by his parents.

The controversial punishment came to light when the student's family discovered the notebook. Shocked by the contents, the child's father questioned the school's disciplinary approach, arguing that teachers are meant to reform students, not reinforce abusive behaviour.

"We send our children to school to study, not to learn abuses. Even if the child was at fault, he should have been counselled. By making him write the abuse 200 times, he would have repeated it just as many times," the father said.

Student organisation ABVP staged protests and filed a complaint before the Surguja district education authorities. The organisation also demanded strict action against those responsible.

Surguja district education officer Dinesh Kumar Jha confirmed that the matter had been brought to the department's notice and that an inquiry had been ordered through the assistant director.

"Prima facie, such punishment is completely wrong. Students should never be exposed to such practices. Action will be taken based on the inquiry report," he said.

Following the backlash, the school management apologised to the student's family and terminated the teacher's services.

Education department officials are now examining the circumstances under which the punishment was imposed and whether further action against the institution is necessary.

Tthe ABVP has insisted on a fair and comprehensive investigation, maintaining that accountability must be established to ensure such incidents are not repeated in schools.