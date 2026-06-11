Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai presented a vision for a Naxal-free Bastar at the NITI Aayog meet, outlining a plan for economic resurgence, doubling tribal income, a dairy revolution, and developing tourism to align with 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai presented a new vision of a Naxalism-free Bastar to the nation during the 11th meeting of the NITI Aayog Governing Council, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He stated that Bastar, having endured decades of violence, is now poised to become a model for economic resurgence, employment, education, tourism, and agriculture-based development.

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During the meeting held on Thursday, the Chief Minister presented a comprehensive action plan aimed at doubling the income of tribal families in Bastar, ushering in a 'white revolution' (dairy sector growth), expanding irrigation facilities across 32,000 hectares, developing tourism into a major industry, and attracting investment in modern sectors like AI and semiconductors. He noted that rapid progress is being made to transform Chhattisgarh into a developed state, in alignment with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' (Developed India 2047). Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of various states, Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories, the Vice-Chairman and members of NITI Aayog, and senior officials attended the meeting held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

A New Economic Vision for Bastar

Chief Minister Sai stated that Bastar is moving towards a new identity. Efforts are underway to boost milk production, plans are being formulated to bring water to farmlands, digital health facilities are reaching villages, and continuous initiatives are being taken to connect the youth with employment opportunities. He mentioned that a target has been set to increase the monthly income of families in Bastar to ₹30,000 over the next three years. Currently, approximately 85 per cent of families in Bastar earn less than ₹15,000 per month. The government is working to strengthen the economic status of rural families through agriculture, animal husbandry, forest produce, small-scale industries, and various welfare schemes.

'White Revolution' and Dairy Development

The Chief Minister added that a "dairy model" is being rapidly implemented in Bastar. Under this initiative, plans have been made to provide milch cows and buffaloes to tribal families, to create a sustainable source of income in villages. This initiative will generate employment for women and youth while fostering new economic activities such as dairy centres, milk collection, transportation, and local market development.

Enhancing Irrigation for Agricultural Growth

He stated that two major projects, costing over ₹2,000 crore, are being launched to enhance irrigation facilities. These projects will provide irrigation coverage to an area of 32,000 hectares. The year-round availability of water in the Indravati river region will improve agriculture and boost production, enabling farmers to cultivate vegetables, fruits, and other cash crops alongside paddy.

Strengthening Public Services and Governance

The Chief Minister mentioned that digital health profiles for approximately 36 lakh people are being created to strengthen healthcare services in the remote areas of Bastar. This will ensure the secure maintenance of records regarding patient treatment, illnesses, and medications, while also providing doctors with accurate and timely information. Rural populations, women, and the elderly stand to benefit the most from this initiative.

He informed that around 200 security camps established in Bastar are now being developed into "Seva Dera" (Service Hubs). Through these centres, villagers are being provided access to benefits from 371 central and state government schemes, including rations, pensions, Ayushman cards, banking services, healthcare, and education, all under one roof.

Developing Tourism as a Major Industry

The Chief Minister stated that the government is developing Chitrakot and Sirpur, a pilgrimage site associated with Buddhism, into world-class tourist destinations. Activities such as water sports, adventure sports, and jungle safaris are being expanded in Bastar, while work is underway in Sirpur on a global meditation centre, a museum, and the development of the Mahanadi riverfront.

He noted that tourism has the potential to become a major source of employment. Tourist arrivals generate jobs for those in the hotel and transport sectors, as well as for guides, artisans, shopkeepers, and local entrepreneurs. Developing Bastar into a global tourism hub will increase employment and self-employment opportunities for thousands of young people.

Driving Investment, Technology, and Education

Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai stated that the Chhattisgarh government is rapidly advancing development driven by investment, good governance, and technology. A total of 435 reforms have been implemented in the state, and a favourable investment climate has been created by strengthening the single-window system. He mentioned that two state-of-the-art semiconductor units are being established in the State.

He noted that a new model of development is being crafted for Bastar, focusing on education, health, skill development, and digital technology. 'Education Cities' are being developed in Abujhmad and Jagargunda at a cost of ₹100 crore. Additionally, quality education is being provided to children through 341 PM SHRI schools, 5,857 smart classrooms, and bilingual books available in 16 local languages.

The Chief Minister informed that over 33 lakh farmers have been connected to digital services under the AgriStack scheme. Government services have been made more transparent and accessible through the 'Digital Dwar' platform and the 'Atal Monitoring Portal'.

Building a Developed and Self-Reliant Chhattisgarh

He stated that the government has launched several initiatives- including AI, Tourism, Sports, Infrastructure, and Startup-Nipun missions- to build a developed Chhattisgarh. These missions will provide the youth with new opportunities in employment, technology, and entrepreneurship, while positioning Chhattisgarh among the leading states for innovation and investment.

Chief Minister Sai said that industry, investment, and exports in Chhattisgarh have gained new momentum under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India) initiative. New industries are being set up in sectors such as sports equipment, semiconductors, electronics, bio-ethanol, garments, and textiles, thereby increasing employment opportunities. Incentives are also being provided to 'green industries' to promote environmental conservation.

He highlighted that the 'One District-One Product' (ODOP) scheme is enabling local products from the state to access national and international markets. In the 2025-26 financial year, exports worth ₹761.76 crore were recorded up to February 2026, with aromatic rice making the most significant contribution. This is leading to an increase in the income of farmers, artisans, and entrepreneurs. (ANI)

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