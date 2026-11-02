Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has invited investors to explore Rs 5.60 lakh crore worth of energy sector projects, aiming to boost green energy capacity and infrastructure development in the state by 2030.

Chhattisgarh CM Unveils Massive Energy Investment Roadmap

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai highlighted investment opportunities worth Rs 5.60 lakh crore over the next five years and invited investors and industry leaders to partner in the state's energy growth journey at the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Expo held in the national capital. The four-day summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam on Monday, provided a platform for the state to present its roadmap for the future of energy. Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, and Union Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy, Shripad Yesso Naik, were also present on the occasion.

Ambitious Green and Thermal Energy Targets

Addressing the summit, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai outlined the state's ambitious investment plans, which include Rs 1.33 lakh crore for renewable energy projects with a proposed capacity of 23,923 MW and approximately Rs 3.27 lakh crore towards expanding thermal power generation capacity. Chhattisgarh also aims to scale up its green energy capacity from the existing 3,000 MW to 15,000 MW by 2030. In line with this vision, the state plans to increase the share of green energy in its overall electricity demand from the current 15 per cent to more than 45 per cent. The Chief Minister stated that Chhattisgarh will make a significant contribution to India’s national target of generating 500 gigawatts of electricity from non-conventional sources by 2030.

Energy Reliability and Infrastructure

The state already has coal-based thermal power plants with a capacity exceeding 28,000 megawatts. In light of the growing demand for energy, there will be a balanced expansion -- incorporating solar, hydroelectric, biomass, and energy storage projects alongside thermal power, the release said. To enhance the reliability of energy supply, 10 pumped-storage hydroelectric projects with a total capacity of 12,300 megawatts have been identified in the state, with a proposed investment of approximately Rs 65,000 crore. Furthermore, there are plans to install battery energy storage systems with a capacity of 10,000 megawatt-hours over the next two years. A 40 MW/120 MWh battery storage system, paired with a 100 MW solar project, is already operational in Rajnandgaon.

Expanding Renewable Reach in Rural Areas

Khera village in the Rajnandgaon district has become Chhattisgarh’s first fully solar-powered village; 2-kilowatt solar panels have been installed on the rooftops of all 141 households, generating a total of 282 kilowatts of electricity. Notably, 93 houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana are also powered by solar energy, with no cost incurred by the villagers. The state has also made progress in extending solar energy to homes and farms. Under the 'Pradhan Mantri Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana' (Prime Minister’s Solar Home Free Electricity Scheme), approximately 1.26 lakh solar power units have already been installed. In the state, 1.66 lakh solar-powered irrigation pumps are currently being used to irrigate nearly 1.94 lakh hectares of land. Furthermore, there are plans to install solar power plants with a total capacity of 395 megawatts under the 'Pradhan Mantri KUSUM Yojana'.

Alternative Energy and Global Engagement

The Chief Minister also highlighted the potential for producing compressed biogas, bio-ethanol, and green hydrogen by utilising agricultural waste, cow dung, and other bio-resources. Work is underway to establish eight compressed biogas plants with a combined capacity of 80 metric tonnes, involving a proposed investment of approximately ₹800 crore. Additionally, proposals from private investors worth around ₹6,000 crore are currently being processed. Moreover, investments totalling approximately Rs 1.60 lakh crore have been envisioned for various energy projects, including nuclear power plants with a capacity of about 4,200 megawatts. The Chief Minister stated that the state government is moving forward by balancing industrial development, energy security, and environmental conservation.

During the summit, Chief Minister Sai visited the Chhattisgarh stall, which showcased the state’s energy projects, renewable energy resources, technological initiatives, and investment prospects. He engaged with investors and industry representatives, briefing them on the state’s policies, available resources, and opportunities for participation in various projects. The global summit, held from November 2 to 5, is being attended by representatives from over 130 countries, including more than 40 ministers, policymakers, investors, and prominent industry leaders. Nine nations—Australia, Denmark, the European Union, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom—are participating as ‘country partners.’ Today, 13 states and union territories, including Chhattisgarh, showcased their energy potential and investment opportunities. Centred on the theme of ‘Investment, Innovation, and Inspiration,’ the event provided a platform for Chhattisgarh to present its traditional energy production capacity, as well as future investment prospects in green energy, modern technology, and energy storage, to the global investment community. Other officials from Chhattisgarh, including the Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary, Subodh Kumar Singh, were also present at the event.