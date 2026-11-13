Chhath Puja has officially commenced with the Nahay-Khay ritual. Devotees nationwide are gathering at sacred sites like the Deo Sun Temple to honor the Sun God over four days of fasting, devotion, and prayers for their family's prosperity.

Devotees Across India Gather To Offer Prayers As Chhath Puja Begins

Devotees in large numbers have gathered accross the country to offer prayers to the Sun God as Chhath Puja begins on Friday. The four-day-long festival commences today with the first ritual of 'Nahay-Khay'.

Speaking to ANI, one of the Chhath Puja devotees from Aurangabad said she offers prayers to the Sun God and may Chhathi Maiya fulfil everyone’s wishes, and many come here to observe the Chhath festival.

"We have finished our ritual meal (nahay-khay). We are heading out now. Yes, we are heading out. Rice, mostly. And we will prepare chana dal; with this, we begin our fast today. Today marks the start of the Chhath fast -- the day of Nahay-Khay. The day after tomorrow will be the first arghya (offering to the Sun God), followed by the second arghya the day after that. After bathing at the Suryakund (Sun Pond), we are now on our way to seek the blessings (darshan) of the Sun God. It’s a place of great significance," she said.

She added, "It is held in very high regard. People come here from far and wide. Everyone’s wishes are fulfilled, and many come here to observe the Chhath festival."

Another devotee from Patna told ANI that it's impossible to stay away from performing Chhath Puja at the banks of the river. "It is impossible to stay away from performing Chhath Puja at the banks of the river Ganga while we stay in Patna. The Puja has started with the ritual of 'Nahay-Khay' today," she said.

Rajesh Pathak, Chief Priest of the Deo Sun Temple in Aurangabad, said the historic temple is dedicated to Bhagwan Bhaskar, where the Sun God is worshipped in three forms representing the Hindu trinity of Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh.

"This is the famous, historic Sun Temple located in Deo, in the Aurangabad district—the city of the Sun God (Bhagwan Bhaskar). Here, the Sun God is worshipped in three forms, representing the trinity of Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh. The idols—symbolising the Sun at dawn (Adhyachal), midday (Madhyachal), and sunset (Avasthachal)—are enshrined within," he told ANI.

He added, "The grand festival of Chhath Vrat has begun today with the ritual of 'Nahay-Khay'. Today is the 13th, the day of 'Nahay-Khay'. Tomorrow is 'Kharna', the day for the preparation and consumption of kheer (rice pudding) as prasad. Following this, the first Arghya (offering) will take place, and the festival will conclude on Monday."

Pathak further said that while some devotees had arrived a day earlier, the festival officially commenced on Friday, prompting many to reach the temple on the first day of the celebrations. "Indeed, while some arrived as early as yesterday, the festival officially begins today, which is why many people choose to arrive today. Some may perform 'Nahay-Khay' elsewhere and arrive tomorrow, but the majority of devotees will arrive today," he said.

He added that a large crowd was expected and that extensive arrangements had been made for the convenience and safety of devotees.

The four-day Hindu festival of Chhath Puja begins with Nahay Khay, the first ritual, during which devotees take a holy bath and prepare a traditional meal comprising Arwa rice, chana dal and lauki (bottle gourd). The ritual marks the auspicious beginning of the festival, which is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God.

On the second day, known as Kharna, devotees observe a fast from sunrise to sunset, abstaining from food and water. The fast is broken after sunset following prayers and offerings of traditional prasad, usually comprising jaggery-based kheer and roti. Thereafter, devotees observe a rigorous fast lasting approximately 36 hours without food or water.

On the third day, devotees gather at riverbanks and other water bodies to offer Arghya to the setting sun, a ritual known as Sandhya Arghya. The festival concludes on the fourth day with Usha Arghya, when devotees offer prayers to the rising sun at dawn. The ritual is followed by Parana, marking the conclusion of the fast.

Dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, Surya, and Chhathi Maiya, the festival symbolises purity, devotion and gratitude, with devotees seeking blessings for the health, prosperity and well-being of their families.

This year, Chhath Puja is beginning with Nahay Khay on November 13. The festival will continue with Kharna on November 14, followed by Sandhya Arghya on November 15, when devotees will offer prayers to the setting Sun. The celebrations will conclude with Usha Arghya on November 16, as devotees offer prayers to the rising Sun.