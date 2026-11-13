The BJP is launching the 'Samrasta Sankalp Yatra' from Punjab to Uttar Pradesh to engage Scheduled Caste voters. Aiming to highlight social harmony, the yatra coincides with Sant Ravidas's 650th birth anniversary ahead of assembly elections.

BJP to Launch Samrasta Sankalp Yatra Targeting SC Voters in Two States

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing to launch a major outreach initiative among Scheduled Caste voters in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. According to a BJP source, as part of the initiative, the party is planning to organise the ‘Samrasta Sankalp Yatra’ from Punjab to Uttar Pradesh, with BJP National President Nitin Nabin scheduled to flag off the yatra from Jalandhar, Punjab, on November 18. The yatra will conclude in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on December 3.

The outreach programme is being organised in the backdrop of the BJP observing the 650th birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas. The party aims to highlight his teachings of social harmony, equality and inclusivity through the yatra. Sant Ravidas enjoys a significant following among communities in both Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, making the two states important for the party’s outreach efforts. Through the ‘Samrasta Sankalp Yatra’, the BJP intends to strengthen its engagement with Scheduled Caste communities and convey the message of social harmony and equality across the two states.

Meanwhile, in Uttarakhand, BJP has begun preparations for its election campaign, with the party’s state executive committee meeting scheduled to be held in Haridwar on November 21 and 22. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and state party in-charge Ram Madhav will attend the meeting. Speaking to ANI over the phone, BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt said that executive committee meetings of all party fronts and cells would be held on the first day, November 21. The expanded executive committee meeting will take place on November 22, during which election preparations and strategies will be discussed. Co-in-charges Bansuri Swaraj and Arvind Menon will also attend the meeting. The party has decided to hold the state executive committee meeting in Haridwar, where its performance was weak in the previous elections. Bhatt said that a meeting scheduled for November 15 in Mussoorie will formulate the strategy for organising “Tridev Sammelans” and other conferences at the assembly constituency level. Programmes involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi are also scheduled for November and December. According to party sources, the Prime Minister is likely to address one or two rallies in both the plains and hilly regions of the state. The party is currently preparing an action plan for these visits. (ANI)