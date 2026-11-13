Diwali celebrations reportedly ended in a costly mishap after a newly purchased washing machine caught fire when a diya was placed on it during Lakshmi Puja. The Dhanteras purchase was reduced to scrap, raising questions over warranty coverage.

A family's Diwali celebrations reportedly took an unfortunate turn after a newly purchased washing machine caught fire during Lakshmi Puja. The incident, which has been circulating online, allegedly occurred after a lit diya was placed on top of the appliance during the festive rituals. What was meant to be a joyful occasion reportedly ended with the washing machine completely damaged, leaving the family with an unexpected loss.

Appliance Bought Just Two Days Before Diwali Reduced To Scrap

According to the viral account, the washing machine had been purchased on Dhanteras, just two days before the incident. The family reportedly placed the oil lamp on the appliance while performing their Diwali prayers, following which the machine allegedly caught fire and was reduced to scrap. The situation has drawn attention because the appliance reportedly came with a five-year warranty. However, it remains unclear whether the manufacturer will cover the damage under the warranty terms, particularly given the circumstances surrounding the fire.

Viral Incident Highlights Importance Of Fire Safety During Festivals

The incident has also prompted discussions about exercising caution while performing traditional rituals around household appliances. Diyas, candles and other open flames can pose risks when placed near electrical equipment, plastic surfaces or combustible materials. Keeping lamps on stable, non-flammable surfaces and maintaining a safe distance from appliances can help prevent similar mishaps. The reported incident serves as a reminder that festive celebrations should be accompanied by appropriate fire safety precautions.