Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai has inaugurated Cafe Pandum in Jagdalpur to employ surrendered Maoists. The initiative is part of the state's effort to rehabilitate them through skill development and integrate them into mainstream society.

In line with the state government's efforts to connect Maoists with the mainstream, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has inaugurated Cafe Pandum at the divisional headquarters in Jagdalpur in the Bastar region to provide employment opportunities to former Maoists who had surrendered. After the inauguration on Monday, the Chhattisgarh CM extended his wishes and stated that the government aims to support individuals affected by Naxalism or those who have surrendered.

Government's Commitment to Rehabilitation

CM Sai stated that the government is committed to assisting these individuals by offering skill development programs to connect them with employment opportunities. "Today, in Jagdalpur, the land of Maa Danteshwari, this Pandum cafe has been inaugurated as a result of our duties... Our youth who are victims of Naxalism and those who surrendered will run this together. The government is trying to do good for all those who are victims of Naxalism or have surrendered. It will work to connect them with employment by imparting skills. So, a good initiative has started here. We extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the youth," CM Vishnu Sai said.

'This is a new life': Former Maoists Express Gratitude

As the Cafe Pandum opened, former Naxalites expressed happiness about their new life and thanked the government for integrating them into the mainstream. Phoolmati, a former Naxalite who surrendered in January 2025, expressed that this cafe has changed her life and allowed her to care for her family. "... I am from Bastar. I joined the Naxal organisation in 2009 when I was very young... I did not know what it was. I was taken there... That path was wrong. You get nothing even if you die; your family would get nothing. I could not meet my family. I visited my home just once in all those years. I surrendered in January 2025. I did not have an Aadhar Card because I had been with Naxals since childhood... I got a job here. My life has changed. I am getting money. I want to thank the government. This is a new life... I can also take care of my family now..." Phoolmati told ANI.

Biren Thakur, a former Naxalite who surrendered in 2016, stated that he received hospitality training and is happy with his job at the cafe. "... I am from Sukma. I was connected to the Naxal organisations since 2004. I surrendered in 2016. I am given hospitality training. I have been given a job here at Pandum Cafe. I am very happy about it. I want to thank the government. My life will change now. Earlier, we used to wander from jungle to jungle. Now, I am very happy to be here..." Thakur told ANI.

Another former Maoist who surrendered in January 2025 also expressed similar sentiments, expressing gratitude to the government for giving a new leaf in their life. "... I was a Maoist till 2024. I surrendered in January 2025 in Jagdalpur. Now I live here... I got a job here... I could not go for training because my Aadhar card was not made... My life has changed and I like it... I want to say 'Thank You' to the government for this..." a former Maoist told ANI.

Police on Rehabilitation Efforts

As former Naxalites make a beginning of their new life with Cafe Padnum, Bastar IG P Sundarrajan said that Maoists who took to violence are coming forward for rehabilitation and to lead a new life after having a change of heart. "In the Bastar region, Maoist cadets who had turned to violence are now coming forward for rehabilitation and to lead a new life after having a change of heart. For their rehabilitation, all kinds of assistance are being provided under the government's rehabilitation policy. Skill development training is being provided to surrendered Maoist cadets in all districts under the Bastar division. Training is being provided in hotel management and the hospitality sector," he said.

"To provide employment opportunities for surrendered Maoists who have received such training, a coffee shop named Cafe Pandum is being opened on November 17th at the divisional headquarters, Jagdalpur. This coffee shop also provides employment to surrendered and rehabilitated Maoists, allowing them to build a positive future for themselves and to have the opportunity to reintegrate into society and live a normal and peaceful life. Through the efforts of the district administration and police, we will certainly see a positive change in the lives of surrendered and rehabilitated Maoists in the future..." P Sundarrajan told ANI. (ANI)