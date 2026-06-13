Balrampur police seized cannabis worth Rs 10 crore and arrested two UP natives. Police recovered 1941 kg of the narcotic and a truck. The arrest followed a tip-off related to a previous case, leading to a wanted accused.

Rs 10 Crore Cannabis Seized, Two Arrested

In a major crackdown against drug networks, Chhattisgarh's Balrampur police seized cannabis to the tune of around Rs 10 crore, police said today.

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Acting on a precise tip-off, police arrested two persons and recovered cannabis weighing around 1941 kilograms, said Balrampur Superintendent of Police (SP) Vaibhav Banker, elaborating that the estimated market value of the seized narcotic would be around Rs 10 crore. He further informed that a truck used in the crime was also seized, and the vehicle would be worth Rs 50 lakh. The arrested accused persons have been identified as Lokesh Sharma (46) and Amish Ansari (23), both natives of Uttar Pradesh.

Investigation Links to Previous Case

Providing more details about the case, SP Banker informed that in December last year, police arrested three persons and seized cannabis to the tune of several crores. During the investigation of the crime, the alleged involvement of Lokesh Sharma surfaced, and since then, he has been under search. Recently, the police received information about Sharma's movement from Odisha to Uttar Pradesh. Based on the inputs, a police team was dispatched, resulting in the arrest of the accused, and a massive recovery was made. In this connection, police have registered an offence and are probing the matter further, said the SP.

Broader Crackdown on Illicit Cultivation

Earlier, on March 24, district authorities had placed several suspected areas under strict ground surveillance. During that period, security forces successfully identified and seized illicit cultivations too. Chhattisgarh police intensified their crackdown on illegal narcotics after discovering opium cultivation across multiple farms in Naveen Ghat village. Authorities have deployed drones to monitor remote areas and identify illicit plantations to ensure a drug-free district.

SSP Shashi Mohan Singh, while speaking to the reporters, said, "Police received information about opium cultivation in Naveen Ghat village under Lalunga police station. Upon arrival, they found opium plants on the lands of three individuals: Sadhu Ram Nagvanshi, Jagat Ram Nagvanshi, and Abhimanyu Nag. The police are verifying land ownership and the roles of those involved. Depending on the findings, charges under the NDPS Act may be filed, and arrests could be made..." (ANI)