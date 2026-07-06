HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and PM Narendra Modi extended warm wishes to the Dalai Lama on his 91st birthday, hailing him as a global symbol of peace, compassion, and non-violence. Monks in Shimla held special prayers for his long life.

CM Sukhu Hails Dalai Lama as Symbol of Peace

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday extended his warm greetings and best wishes to the Dalai Lama on his 91st birthday.

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In his message, the Chief Minister said that the Dalai Lama is a global symbol of compassion, non-violence, peace and universal human values.

He said that the Dalai Lama's life continues to inspire humanity to embrace the path of love, harmony and selfless service, while his teachings serve as a beacon of hope and moral guidance for millions across the world.

The Chief Minister said that the presence of his holiness in Himachal has brought the state global recognition as a prominent centre of spirituality and peace. He said that the Dalai Lama's enduring message of compassion and coexistence has enriched the cultural and spiritual heritage of the state and inspired people from across the globe. The CM Sukhu prayed for good health, long life and continued well-being of His Holiness Dalai Lama so that his profound teachings and ideals continue to guide future generations and promote peace, harmony and the welfare of humanity worldwide.

PM Modi Extends Warm Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended warm greetings to the 14th Dalai Lama, praising his enduring dedication to global peace and harmony.

The Prime Minister conveyed his wishes in a post on X, highlighting the universal resonance of the Tibetan spiritual leader's teachings and his profound moral influence on the international stage. "Warm birthday greetings to His Holiness the Dalai Lama. His message of peace and harmony has been a guiding force for people across the world. His moral and spiritual strength and his commitment to global good are commendable. Wishing him a long and healthy life," PM Modi stated.

Monks Hold Special Prayers in Shimla

Concurrently, Tibetan Buddhist monks-in-exile and residents gathered early in the morning at the Dorje Drak Monastery in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, to offer special prayers and participate in religious rituals, dedicating the day to the longevity and global message of their spiritual leader. (ANI)