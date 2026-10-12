BJP MLA Bhawna Bohra launched a free bus service in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha district for Baiga tribal girls. This initiative aims to remove commuting barriers, enabling female students from forest villages to pursue higher education regularly and safely.

Giving wings to the dreams of Baiga tribal girls, BJP MLA Bhawna Bohra on Monday introduced a free bus service for female students in the Kui-Kukdur area of Kawardha district in Chhattisgarh.

With the introduction of the service, the college-going female students in the Baiga-dominated area will no longer have to struggle with commuting troubles. Continuing its campaign to promote education among girls, particularly those belonging to tribal communities, and reduce their commuting hurdles, the BJP MLA from the Pandariya assembly constituency has spread the footprint of her bus service to another forest village in the district.

Minister Praises Initiative

A programme in this connection was held at the helipad ground in Kui-Kukdur. Moreover, various development and infrastructure projects were also inaugurated, and foundation stones were laid on the occasion by Cabinet Minister Tank Ram Verma.

Minister Verma said the most impactful scheme of the ceremony, which would immediately benefit the female students there, was the launch of the free bus service by the Pandariya MLA.

He further elaborated that reaching college has never been easy for female students living in forest villages. Many families face hardships due to distance, lack of transportation, and travel expenses. Especially for those belonging to economically weaker families, sending daughters to college every day becomes a challenge.

In such a scenario, the free bus service launched from Kui-Kukdur is a major relief for the students. Access to safe and convenient transportation will now help them continue their regular education, said the Minister, adding that the initiative to operate 10 buses in Pandariya assembly constituency aims to ease the path for female students and bring educational opportunities closer to them.

A 'New Path to Education' for Students

“The number of female students who heard about the free bus service being operated for college students in other areas of Pandariya was very high today. Happiness was clearly visible on their faces. They expressed that the major barrier on the path to higher education has now been removed and through this bus, they will be able to move forward toward their goals easily,” said Bohra.

For the female students, this bus is not merely a vehicle, but a safe new path leading to education and a better future, said Shivnandan Pandey, a family member of a student.

With the initiative to run 10 buses across the assembly constituency, it will become convenient for students to reach college while also easing their parents' worries. People have now started calling the MLA not just the ‘Ambulance Wali Didi ', but also the ‘Bus Wali Didi’.

The free bus service launched from Kui-Kukdur marks a new beginning for the daughters of forest villages.