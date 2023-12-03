Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: 'BJP to form government with complete majority,' says Arun Sao

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023: Chhattisgarh BJP Chief Arun Sao said that the Congress “misrule” is going to end and the BJP will comeback to power.  He said that the people of the state are going to give their blessings to the BJP.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 3, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

    As the counting of votes is currently underway in the state, Chhattisgarh BJP President Arun Sao on Sunday expressed confidence and said that the people of the state are going to give their blessings to the BJP. Speaking to the media, he said, "The people of Chhattisgarh are going to give their blessings to the BJP. After going all around the state, we formed a belief, and on that basis, I can say that the BJP is going to form its government with a complete majority."

    Earlier on Sunday, Rao went to temple and worshipped for the win. Taking to social media, he wrote: "Today, before the counting of votes started, I worshiped Mahadev Ji present at home and prayed for the lotus to bloom for the happiness and prosperity of Chhattisgarh. Everywhere Shiva. Jai mandate."

    Also Read | Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023: Neck-to-neck fight between Congress, BJP

    Congress ended 15-year rule of the BJP and secured a majority in the 2018 polls, winning 68 of the 90 seats. The BJP’s tally came down to just 15, while the JCC (J) and the BSP bagged 5 and 2 seats, respectively. The Congress later added more seats in bypolls and its tally in the outgoing assembly is 71.

    A voter turnout of 76.31 per cent was recorded in Chhattisgarh assembly elections for 90 seats held in two phases on November 7 and 17. At 90.17 per cent, the Kurud constituency saw the highest voter turnout among the 90 constituencies, while Bijapur recorded the lowest voting percentage at 48.37%.

    Also Read | Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Exit polls show Congress ahead of BJP

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2023, 10:48 AM IST
