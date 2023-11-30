Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Exit polls show Congress ahead of BJP

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Chhattisgarh was one among the five poll-bound stages where the voting for the Assembly election was held in two phases. The polling for the 90-member Legislative Assembly was held on November 7 and 17. The results will be announced on December 3 along with the other four states.

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Exit Polls Congress BJP Bhupesh Baghel Amit Jogi gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 5:47 PM IST

    As exit poll predictions poured in for Assembly elections in all five states who voted in November, the Congress party is predicted to take a lead in Chhattisgarh, with the Bharatiya Janata Party being a close second. The Bharatiya Janata Party and the governing Congress are engaged in a direct struggle in the state of Chhattisgarh.

    Chhattisgarh was the only state to vote in two phases, with election to the 90-member assembly held on November 7 and November 17. The high-stakes polls, fought mainly between the ruling Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), were marred by violence as Naxalites targeted security forces.

    Here's what exit polls predict

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Exit Polls Congress BJP Bhupesh Baghel Amit Jogi gcw

    India Today - Axis My India:
    Congress: 40-50 seats
    BJP: 36-46 seats
    Others: 1-5 seats 

    Jan Ki Baat:
    BJP: 35-45 seats
    Congress: 42-53 seats
    Others: 3 seats

    C-Voter
    BJP: 36-48 seats 
    Congress: 41-53 seats 
    Others: 0-4

    IndiaTV-CNX
    BJP: 30-40 seats
    Congress: 46-56 seats
    Others: 03-05 seats

    News 24 - Today's Chanakya
    BJP: 33 seats
    Congress: 57 seats
    Others: 0 seats

    Republic TV - Matrize
    BJP: 34-42
    Congress: 44-52

    TV 9 Bharatvarsh -Polstrat
    BJP: 35-45
    Congress: 40-50

    2023 Voter turnout

    Chhattisgarh witnessed 76.31 per cent voter turnout in the 2023 assembly elections for its 90 seats. The first phase, covering 20 seats, recorded an impressive 78 per cent voter turnout, while the second phase, encompassing 70 seats, saw 75.88 per cent polling.

    The district of Dhamtari had the greatest voter participation, at 79.89%, while the district of Raipur had the lowest turnout, according to data made public by the Election Commission of India on the Voter participation App.

    Main parties and candidates in fray

    The primary contest in the Chhattisgarh elections of 2023 was between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In a few seats in the Bilaspur division, a three-way race is anticipated. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the party of former chief minister Ajit Jogi both have pockets of power in this division, according to news agency PTI.

    Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel contested from Patan seat. He was pitted against BJP's Vijay Baghel, who happens to be his distant nephew. The CM was also challenged by Janata Congress Chhattisgarh's Amit Jogi, son of ex-chief minister Ajit Jogi.

    The other key Congress candidates include deputy CM TS Singh Deo (Ambikapur), Charan Das Mahant (Sakti), Tamradhwaj Sahu (Durg Rural), Ravindra Choubey (Saja) and Jai Singh Agrawal (Korba).

    2018 exit polls

    In the Chhattisgarh exit polls of 2018, a number of pollsters predicted a close race between the Congress and the BJP. Both CSDS-ABP and CNX-Times Now had projected a BJP victory, although one with a sizable majority. Nevertheless, CVoter-Republic had forecast a hung legislature, with the Bahujan Samaj Party expected to have a kingmaker role in forming the state's future administration. However, many were taken aback by the outcome, as the Congress won 68 of the 90 seats, handily winning the election.

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2023, 7:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi hails 7point6 percent GDP growth, says it reflects resilience of Indian economy during 'testing times'

    PM Modi hails 7.6% GDP growth, says it reflects resilience of Indian economy during 'testing times'

    Rajasthan Election Exit Poll 2023: Ashok Gehlot BJP Congress RLD people mandate AJR

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Exit Polls suggest advantage BJP; setback for Congress

    Mizoram Election Exit Polls 2023 MNF ZPM BJP Congress Zoramthanga gcw

    Mizoram Election 2023: Exit Polls show state headed for MNF-ZPM showdown

    Telangana Election Exit Poll 2023: K Chandrashekar Rao BRS Congress and BJP AJR

    Telangana Election 2023: Exit Polls show Congress, BRS in close fight

    Madhya Pradesh Election Exit Poll 2023: Kamal Nath Congress Shivraj Singh Chouhan BJP AJR

    Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Exit Polls show BJP, Congress in nail-biting contest

    Recent Stories

    Factors to Consider While Taking a Loan Against Property

    Factors to Consider While Taking a Loan Against Property

    Mysuru district on alert: Residents disturbed by startling tiger sightings on CCTV

    Mysuru district on alert: Residents disturbed by startling tiger sightings on CCTV

    PM Modi hails 7point6 percent GDP growth, says it reflects resilience of Indian economy during 'testing times'

    PM Modi hails 7.6% GDP growth, says it reflects resilience of Indian economy during 'testing times'

    cricket Happy Birthday Yastika Bhatia: Journey of the Indian wicket-keeper osf

    Happy Birthday Yastika Bhatia: Journey of the Indian wicket-keeper

    7 beautiful Christmas markets in the World ATG

    7 beautiful Christmas markets in the World

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon