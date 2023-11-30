Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Exit polls show Congress ahead of BJP

Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Chhattisgarh was one among the five poll-bound stages where the voting for the Assembly election was held in two phases. The polling for the 90-member Legislative Assembly was held on November 7 and 17. The results will be announced on December 3 along with the other four states.

As exit poll predictions poured in for Assembly elections in all five states who voted in November, the Congress party is predicted to take a lead in Chhattisgarh, with the Bharatiya Janata Party being a close second. The Bharatiya Janata Party and the governing Congress are engaged in a direct struggle in the state of Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh was the only state to vote in two phases, with election to the 90-member assembly held on November 7 and November 17. The high-stakes polls, fought mainly between the ruling Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), were marred by violence as Naxalites targeted security forces.

Here's what exit polls predict

India Today - Axis My India:

Congress: 40-50 seats

BJP: 36-46 seats

Others: 1-5 seats

Jan Ki Baat:

BJP: 35-45 seats

Congress: 42-53 seats

Others: 3 seats

C-Voter

BJP: 36-48 seats

Congress: 41-53 seats

Others: 0-4

IndiaTV-CNX

BJP: 30-40 seats

Congress: 46-56 seats

Others: 03-05 seats

News 24 - Today's Chanakya

BJP: 33 seats

Congress: 57 seats

Others: 0 seats

Republic TV - Matrize

BJP: 34-42

Congress: 44-52

TV 9 Bharatvarsh -Polstrat

BJP: 35-45

Congress: 40-50

2023 Voter turnout

Chhattisgarh witnessed 76.31 per cent voter turnout in the 2023 assembly elections for its 90 seats. The first phase, covering 20 seats, recorded an impressive 78 per cent voter turnout, while the second phase, encompassing 70 seats, saw 75.88 per cent polling.

The district of Dhamtari had the greatest voter participation, at 79.89%, while the district of Raipur had the lowest turnout, according to data made public by the Election Commission of India on the Voter participation App.

Main parties and candidates in fray

The primary contest in the Chhattisgarh elections of 2023 was between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In a few seats in the Bilaspur division, a three-way race is anticipated. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the party of former chief minister Ajit Jogi both have pockets of power in this division, according to news agency PTI.

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel contested from Patan seat. He was pitted against BJP's Vijay Baghel, who happens to be his distant nephew. The CM was also challenged by Janata Congress Chhattisgarh's Amit Jogi, son of ex-chief minister Ajit Jogi.

The other key Congress candidates include deputy CM TS Singh Deo (Ambikapur), Charan Das Mahant (Sakti), Tamradhwaj Sahu (Durg Rural), Ravindra Choubey (Saja) and Jai Singh Agrawal (Korba).

2018 exit polls

In the Chhattisgarh exit polls of 2018, a number of pollsters predicted a close race between the Congress and the BJP. Both CSDS-ABP and CNX-Times Now had projected a BJP victory, although one with a sizable majority. Nevertheless, CVoter-Republic had forecast a hung legislature, with the Bahujan Samaj Party expected to have a kingmaker role in forming the state's future administration. However, many were taken aback by the outcome, as the Congress won 68 of the 90 seats, handily winning the election.