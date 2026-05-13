Four people died after a massive fire broke out at a house in Durg's Kumhari area. An investigation is underway to determine the cause. Chhattisgarh Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal announced a total compensation of Rs 36 lakh for the victims' families.

Four people died after a massive fire broke out at a house in Ward 4, under the Kumhari police station area of Durg, Chhattisgarh, on Tuesday. Durg SP Vijay Agrawal stated that the police are investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the fire.

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"...Four people have died, their panchnama will be conducted, and postmortem will be carried out... The police will investigate the reasons behind this incident. The FSL team is here. Whatever conclusions they draw will be included in the investigation," SP Agrawal told reporters.

Compensation Announced

Chhattisgarh Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the tragic house fire in Durg's Kumhari area. Following the incident, the Health Minister announced total compensation of Rs 36 lakh for the families of the deceased.

"...We express our condolences to all these bereaved families. The families of the deceased will be given 20 lakh rupees at the rate of five lakh rupees per person and an amount of 16 lakh rupees under 'Revenue Book Circular' (RBC) 6-4, that is, a total relief amount of Rs 36 lakh... The Collector of Durg has been ordered to investigate this entire incident... Whatever comes up in the matter after the investigation, only then will it be appropriate to say something," Jaiswal told reporters.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)