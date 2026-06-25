The Congress party launches its 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign with nationwide press conferences. The drive focuses on student issues like the NEET-UG paper leak and calls for a complete overhaul of the education system, including the minister's resignation.

Congress Launches 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Campaign

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): The Congress party will hold press conferences across the country today as part of a nationwide campaign called "Chhatron Ki Goonj" (Students' Echo), focused on problems facing students, including exam irregularities and the broader state of India's education system.

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The Congress had announced that 28 senior leaders will address "Chhatron Ki Goonj" press conferences across the country as part of a nationwide campaign focused on issues concerning students and the education sector. According to a press release from AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, the campaign aims to start a national debate on reforms in India's education system.

Party Demands Education Minister's Resignation, System Overhaul

Through this campaign, the Indian National Congress aims to demand a comprehensive overhaul of India's education system, beginning with the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, accusing him of epitomising the government's "lack of vision and dogmatic approach" to education. Congress alleged that over the past twelve years, the government has only pursued privatisation, centralisation and "Sanghification" of education, doing too little to prepare India's youth for the future, and said the crisis today is one of both unemployment and employability.

Senior Leaders to Address Press Conferences in 28 Cities

The party said the press conferences mark the start of a national conversation on building a modern, inclusive and future-ready education system, inviting students, teachers, parents and concerned citizens to take part. Leaders have been assigned to address press conferences in 28 cities, including Satej Patil in Ahmedabad, Varsha Gaikwad in Bengaluru, Imran Masood in Bhopal, Pawan Khera in Bhubaneswar, Gaurav Gogoi in Delhi, Priyank Kharge in Chennai, Supriya Shrinate in Kolkata and Kanhaiya Kumar in Pune, among others.

Campaign Highlights NEET Irregularities, Future Protests Planned

The campaign comes amid the Congress party's push to highlight issues concerning students and job aspirants, including examination-related controversies such as NEET-UG alleged paper leak, recruitment irregularities and educational expenses. Earlier, the Congress said that the initiative will involve protests, public outreach programmes and discussions across the country as well as in Parliament.

The party said the campaign seeks to highlight issues affecting students, including coaching fees, paper leaks, access to education and employment opportunities. As part of the initiative, Rahul Gandhi launched the campaign from Rajasthan's Kota through a rally titled "Chhatron Ki Goonj Maha Rally". (ANI)